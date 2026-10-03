Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Huntsman, Keyboard

Razer Releases The Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz Keyboard

Razer dropped another design in their Huntsman keyboard lineup this week with the 60% Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz Keyboard.

Article Summary Razer expands its lineup with the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz, a compact 60% keyboard built for competitive play.

Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2 add Rapid Trigger and 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable actuation for precise control.

True 8000 Hz HyperPolling delivers near-zero latency, while Snap Tap and Dynamic Keystroke sharpen every input.

Razer packs onboard profiles, browser-based Synapse Web support, and durable PBT keycaps into a travel-ready design.

Razer has a new keyboard out this week as part of the Huntsman line, as they have another 60% design with the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz Keyboard. The focus of this particular refinement to the previous model is the inclusion of Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, Rapid Trigger keys, as well as an adjustable actuation for true 8000 Hz HyperPolling. You'll also be able to customize it on the fly with additions like the Razer Snap Flex and Razer Snap Tap, along with the Dynamic Keystroke and Dual-Keypress Priority, all thrown into a compact layout. We have more details below as it's currently being sold for $180.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz Keyboard

At the heart of the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz is Razer's Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, featuring Rapid Trigger for ultra-fast repeated inputs and a 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable actuation range for precision tuned to each player's style, backed by a 100-million keystroke lifespan. Factory calibrated for industry-leading accuracy, the switches are approximately 2.5x more accurate than the closest competitor, achieving true 0.1 mm precision. Each switch is individually lubricated and seated in a thick foam dampening layer, delivering an optimized keystroke feel with a smooth, muted typing acoustic that keeps players in their flow state.

The Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz delivers true 8000 Hz HyperPolling for near-zero latency, a polling rate 8 times faster than the industry standard, achieving a mere 0.48 ms latency, 26% faster than the nearest competitor. Rounding out its advanced input control, the keyboard features Razer Snap Flex, Razer Snap Tap, Dynamic Keystroke, and Dual-Keypress Priority, giving players full command over every keystroke so they can react faster, execute cleaner, and stay in control in the heat of competition.

Designed for easy positioning and maximum space to maneuver a mouse, the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 8KHz's compact 60% gaming keyboard design also travels easily to offline tournaments. Its 5052 aluminum alloy top case is finished with a smooth brushed metal texture for durability that resists warping, while textured doubleshot PBT keycaps offer a shine-resistant, fade-proof feel built to withstand intense competitive play.

Dual-purpose modifier keys double up as 4-way arrow keys when tapped, giving players convenient navigation typically reserved for larger keyboard form factors. Players can tune actuation height and Rapid Trigger sensitivity on the fly from the number row, saving up to 6 custom profiles to onboard storage with no software required. It also supports Synapse Web, giving players browser-based control, no software install required. This allows players to make on-the-fly adjustments and save settings to onboard profiles for consistent configs across PCs, LANs, and tournaments.

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