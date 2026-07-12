Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Cinnamoroll, headset, Sanrio

Razer Releases The Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset – Cinnamoroll Edition

Those who love Sanrio and Cinnamoroll have a new headset to snag as Razer has released the Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset with the character's ears.

Article Summary Razer has launched the Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset - Cinnamoroll Edition, expanding its growing Sanrio collab lineup.

The Razer Cinnamoroll headset pairs signature character styling with customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Bluetooth 5.2, low-latency Gaming Mode, and TriForce 40mm drivers give the Razer headset everyday gaming versatility.

Lightweight cushions, breathable comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life make Razer’s new headset easy to wear.

Continuing their partnership with Sanrio, Razer has released the Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset – Cinnamoroll Edition this week. As you can see from the image here, they've taken the character's ears and slapped them on the top of the headbar, giving you the distinct look of one of their more well-known dog characters. As with many of the other versions of the headset, you're getting all the benefits and usual additions that they normally include, just with the added eary and solorway design. We have mroe details from the company below, as it's currently up for sale for $140 on their website.

Show Off Your Love For Cinnamoroll With The Latest Razer Headset

Building on the popularity of the Razer | Cinnamoroll collection, this latest release delivers what fans have been eagerly waiting for: a standout Cinnamoroll-eared headset that blends playful design, everyday comfort, and trusted Razer performance. Blending whimsical charm with cutting-edge performance, the wireless headset features Cinnamoroll's signature ears combined with Razer Chroma RGB lighting, bringing a soft, customizable glow to every setup.

Designed for both gaming and everyday use, it is powered by Bluetooth 5.2 with a low-latency Gaming Mode for smooth, seamless audio, alongside Razer TriForce 40 mm drivers that deliver clear, balanced sound across highs, mids, and lows. Lightweight and fitted with plush, breathable ear cushions, the headset offers lasting comfort for extended sessions, while up to 40 hours of battery life keeps playtime uninterrupted. This makes the headset a dreamy companion for gaming, streaming, and life on the go.

With the introduction of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT – Cinnamoroll Edition, the Razer | Cinnamoroll collection reaches its most expressive moment yet. Designed with fans in mind, the headset captures the spirit of the collaboration by bringing together creativity, personality, and the joy of play in a way that feels both personal and distinctive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!