Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard, Razer

Razer Releases Unserialized Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard

Razer has released a new unserialized version of the Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard that originally sold out on first drop

Article Summary Razer has revived the Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard in a limited unserialized drop, priced at $500 while stock lasts.

This Razer keyboard keeps the premium build with a CNC-milled 6063 aluminum chassis and hand-polished PVD details.

Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, 8,000 Hz HyperPolling, and Rapid Trigger Mode deliver elite speed and low latency.

The Razer Huntsman Signature Edition also features textured doubleshot PBT keycaps and a 5-year warranty.

Razer has brought back one of their fastest-selling items for a limited drop once again, as they have brought back the Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard. The original run was serialized with a numbered set of them being released. This time, they are unserialized as they are selling a bunch at $500 until they run out of stock. We have more details about it below, as the keyboard is being sold exclusively in their shop.

Razer Brings Back The Huntsman Signature Edition Keyboard a Second Time

The very best from Razer's keyboard portfolio, it distills years of research in switch technology, acoustics, and materials into a single, meticulously crafted form — now returning in a non-serialized release that preserves the same uncompromising craftsmanship through strictly limited availability. Every signature edition is the result of a demanding multi-stage process, and each unit is built around a CNC-milled 6063 anodized aluminum chassis that balances strength, weight, and finish quality. Key exterior elements undergo PVD finishing, a high-grade treatment commonly used in fine watches, jewelry, and performance automotive components, and are then polished by hand to achieve a mirror-like sheen. Some of the key features of the keyboard include:

Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2: Instant, consistent actuation with dynamic control over actuation height.

True 8,000 Hz HyperPolling: Ultra-high input throughput and near-zero latency for competitive-grade responsiveness.

Rapid Trigger Mode: Ultra-responsive actuation with faster resets, enabling repeated key presses with minimal travel.

Premium chassis and finish: CNC-milled 6063 anodized aluminum with hand-polished PVD-finished exterior elements.

Hand-finished keycaps: Textured doubleshot PBT keycaps paired with a mirror-polished metallic triple-headed snake keycap.

Built to endure: Backed by a 5-year warranty.

"With the Huntsman Signature Edition, we wanted to show what happens when Razer's industry-leading and bespoke Analog-Optical technology is built into a precision-crafted gaming keyboard," said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer's PC Gaming Division. "It draws on years of Razer R&D in developing high-performance keyboards with low-latency, industry-leading reliability, and acoustics. Pushing beyond a typical gaming keyboard, delivering tournament-grade speed in a design that feels like a collector's piece on the desk."

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