Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: audio, Razer Mako, speakers

Razer Reveals An All-New Speaker Design With The Mako

Razer has revealed the Mako speaker line — two compact options designed to enhance gaming experiences and everyday listening.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Mako speaker line, combining compact desktop design with immersive sound for gaming and daily listening.

Razer Mako delivers 2.1-channel audio with 40W RMS, a forward-firing subwoofer, 7.1 virtual surround, and Chroma RGB.

Razer Mako X offers a smaller 2.0 setup with passive radiators, 30W RMS output, USB-C power, Bluetooth 5.3, and 3.5 mm.

Razer launches Mako X on October 6 for $100, while the full Razer Mako arrives in December 2026 for $150.

Razer has revealed a brand new set of speakers designed for both gamers and everyday use, which they're calling The Mako. The design of these is meant to deliver a richer, more fulfilling sound to your audio, with dedicated 2.75-inch full-range drivers, a dedicated forward-firing 3.5-inch subwoofer, surround sound, standard RGB lighting across all their products, and more. We have more details about them here from the company, as they offer a couple of options to choose from. The Razer Mako X arrives on October 6 for $100, while the bigger Razer Mako arrives in December 2026 for $150.

A New Wave of Audio Options With The Razer Mako

The Mako desktop gaming speakers line gives gamers clear ways to upgrade their desktop audio: Mako for those who want fuller sound with a dedicated subwoofer and more expansive lighting presence, Mako X for those looking for more compact speakers. The Mako line redefines what compact desktop audio can deliver, bringing full, immersive sound to a space-efficient form factor. It packs bigger sound, deeper bass, expressive lighting, and flexible connectivity into designs made for modern battlestations. Built around the idea of compact immersion, Mako and Mako X give gamers two ways to upgrade their setup without adding unnecessary clutter. Mako leads the line for gamers who want maximum presence on the desk, while Mako X carries the same idea into a smaller footprint.

The Mako pairs custom-tuned 2.75-inch full-range drivers with a dedicated forward-firing 3.5-inch subwoofer in a 2.1-channel configuration, delivering 40W RMS and 60W peak output[1] with a frequency response reaching down to 45 Hz. Games, movies, and music gain deep, room-thumping bass that stays big without taking over the desk, while an angled desktop design projects sound toward ear level and 7.1 virtual surround sound widens the soundstage into a 3D sound experience.

Lighting carries the same idea beyond sound. Rear-Projection Razer Chroma RGB casts rich, ambient color onto the wall behind the desk, creating an immersive glow that reaches past the speakers themselves, with 16.8 million colors and reactive effects across more than 300 Chroma-integrated games. Connectivity stays just as simple. A single USB-C cable carries power and audio, with higher output available when connected to a compatible 30W or higher USB-C power source. Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5 mm serve as alternative connections, so a full 2.1 configuration adds presence to the battlestation without adding clutter.

For those looking for a more streamlined setup, the Mako X carries the same compact immersion into a 2.0-channel configuration. Custom-tuned 2.75-inch full-range drivers paired with built-in passive radiators that extend low-end response inside the chassis, delivering up to 30W RMS and 45W peak output with a frequency response reaching down to 60 Hz. Designed for versatile setups, it can also run on standard USB power at up to 15W, with higher output available when connected to a compatible 30W or higher USB-C power source.

Games, movies, and music gain fuller, punchier bass than the footprint suggests, while an angled desktop design projects sound toward ear level and 7.1 virtual surround sound widens the soundstage. Lighting takes a more subtle form here. 10-zone Razer Chroma RGB underglow casts a soft glow beneath the speakers, adding a refined layer of ambiance to the desk space. A single USB-C cable handles power and audio, with Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5 mm as alternative connections.

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