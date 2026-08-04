Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: hello kitty, Sanrio

Razer Reveals Brand-New Hello Kitty Keyboard Caps

Razer has unveiled a new set of keycaps that are designed like Hello Kitty and Friends characters, being sold as a blind box.

Article Summary Razer has launched Hello Kitty and Friends blind box keycaps, adding Sanrio flair to mechanical keyboard setups.

Each Razer blind box includes one random design: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, or Pompompurin.

Select Razer Sanrio keycap boxes include a rare chrome-plated secret design, giving collectors an extra chase item.

Priced at $20 and sold only at Target and Target.com, the Razer keycaps fit most MX-style mechanical keyboards.

Razer has expanded their partnershipw ith Sanrio once again for a new set of items, as they have created a Hello Kitty and Friends line of keycaps. As you can see here, they have created six designs for a special Blind Box release, featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, and Kuromi, with a sixth mystery one to fit the theme. (Which looks to be another version of Hello Kitty, based on the silhouette.) All of which can be custom-fit onto any keycap you wish for a Razer-specific keyboard. We have more info below, as these are being sold exclusively at Target and its website for $20 a box.

Hello Kitty and Friends Have Come To Take Over Your Razer Keyboard

Upgrade your keyboard with the Razer Keycap Blind Box – Sanrio Edition, a collectible series of figurine keycaps designed to bring personality, charm, and surprise to your setup. Each blind box contains one randomly selected Sanrio character—including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, or Pompompurin—while select boxes feature a rare chrome-plated secret design for an added thrill. Built from premium PVC with detailed multi-part construction and a smooth semi-gloss finish, every keycap is designed for both durability and visual appeal. Compatible with most mechanical keyboards using MX cross-stem switches, these keycaps fit seamlessly into your setup, making them ideal for customization and display—especially when placed on the ESC key. Perfect for collectors, gamers, and Sanrio fans alike, this blind box experience combines functional keyboard upgrades with the excitement of collectible design.

Unbox the thrill of a hidden chrome-plated keycap, randomly inserted in select boxes—perfect for collectors chasing ultra-rare finds. Crafted from high-quality PVC with multi-part construction and crisp pad-printed details, each keycap features a smooth semi-gloss finish that stands out on any keyboard. Designed with an MX cross-stem mount to fit most mechanical keyboards, including popular Razer models, ensuring easy integration into your setup. Add personality to your setup by placing the figurine keycap on your ESC key for maximum visibility and aesthetic impact. Build your Sanrio collection and customize your gaming or work setup with characters that combine playful design with functional use.

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