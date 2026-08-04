Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: hello kitty, Sanrio
Razer Reveals Brand-New Hello Kitty Keyboard Caps
Razer has unveiled a new set of keycaps that are designed like Hello Kitty and Friends characters, being sold as a blind box.
Article Summary
- Razer has launched Hello Kitty and Friends blind box keycaps, adding Sanrio flair to mechanical keyboard setups.
- Each Razer blind box includes one random design: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, or Pompompurin.
- Select Razer Sanrio keycap boxes include a rare chrome-plated secret design, giving collectors an extra chase item.
- Priced at $20 and sold only at Target and Target.com, the Razer keycaps fit most MX-style mechanical keyboards.
Razer has expanded their partnershipw ith Sanrio once again for a new set of items, as they have created a Hello Kitty and Friends line of keycaps. As you can see here, they have created six designs for a special Blind Box release, featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, and Kuromi, with a sixth mystery one to fit the theme. (Which looks to be another version of Hello Kitty, based on the silhouette.) All of which can be custom-fit onto any keycap you wish for a Razer-specific keyboard. We have more info below, as these are being sold exclusively at Target and its website for $20 a box.
Hello Kitty and Friends Have Come To Take Over Your Razer Keyboard
Upgrade your keyboard with the Razer Keycap Blind Box – Sanrio Edition, a collectible series of figurine keycaps designed to bring personality, charm, and surprise to your setup. Each blind box contains one randomly selected Sanrio character—including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, or Pompompurin—while select boxes feature a rare chrome-plated secret design for an added thrill. Built from premium PVC with detailed multi-part construction and a smooth semi-gloss finish, every keycap is designed for both durability and visual appeal. Compatible with most mechanical keyboards using MX cross-stem switches, these keycaps fit seamlessly into your setup, making them ideal for customization and display—especially when placed on the ESC key. Perfect for collectors, gamers, and Sanrio fans alike, this blind box experience combines functional keyboard upgrades with the excitement of collectible design.