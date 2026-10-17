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Razer Reveals The Barracuda V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer has updated one of its longest-running headset models as the Barracuda V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is available now.

Article Summary Razer Barracuda V2 Pro Wireless launches at about $200 with a foldable design built for gaming, work, and travel.

Razer packs TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm drivers, THX Spatial Audio+ 7.1.4, and ANC for immersive sound.

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and SmartSwitch enable low-latency play plus seamless dual-device audio.

Up to 70 hours of battery, dual-mode mics, and AI noise cancellation keep Razer calls and comms clear anywhere.

Razer has released a new update to one of its longest-running headsets, as players can now get their hands on the Barracuda V2 Pro Wireless. The design for this one was purposefully meant to switch between work, gaming, and lifestyle use, with TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers, 7.1.4 virtual surround sound through THX Spatial Audio+ on PC, and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, all of which give every aspect the best audio it can across simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth audio. All of which is compacted into a foldable design, with a dual-mode microphone system, and a battery that will run up to 70 hours. We have the finer details from the company below as this model is going for about $200.

Razer's Barracuda V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Built for the way gamers play today, the Barracuda V2 Pro combines Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers, THX Spatial Audio+, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, AI-powered microphone noise cancellation, and simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity in a headset with up to 70 hours of battery life. Whether at the desktop, on the couch, or gaming on the go, it delivers premium audio throughout the day, from gaming and entertainment to calls, travel, and everyday listening.

Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Barracuda V2 Pro delivers low-latency gaming audio, up to twice as fast as Bluetooth LE, keeping audio and voice chat locked in across PC, mobile, console, and handheld devices. A built-in Razer SmartSwitch button moves between 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth in seconds, so desktop and mobile setups stay equally within reach. Simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth audio also allows players to stay connected to calls, messages, or music without leaving the game, while console and handheld support extends that same flexibility beyond desktop and mobile.

Powered by Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40 mm Drivers, the Barracuda V2 Pro delivers rich, natural sound with crisp highs, clear mids, and deep, distortion-free bass. When connected to a PC, the Barracuda V2 Pro unlocks THX Spatial Audio+ with 7.1.4 virtual surround sound, adding four overhead channels that position audio cues not only around players but above them for a more precise and layered soundstage. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation uses both external and internal-facing microphones to tune out distractions at home, in transit, and everywhere in between, keeping players focused on the game.

Weighing just 285 g, the Barracuda V2 Pro combines a lightweight frame with a foldable, lay-flat design that packs easily for any journey, from the desk to the daily commute. Integrated wireless dongle storage keeps the setup travel-ready, while plush ear cushions and a comfortable headband support extended wear across long gaming sessions, work calls, and everyday entertainment. A dual-mode microphone system adapts to the moment: a detachable boom mic delivers full voice clarity for PC gaming and squad comms, while internal beamforming mics take over for a streamlined, boom-free setup when on the go. AI-powered microphone noise cancellation works across both configurations, cutting background noise so speech comes through clearly wherever players are. With up to 70 hours of battery life, the Barracuda V2 Pro is built to last over multiple days of use, reducing the need for constant charging and keeping players immersed for longer.

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