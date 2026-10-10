Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Basilisk V4, Mouse

Razer Shows Off The New Basilisk V4 Mouse & Dock V2 Pro

Razer dropped two new items this week with the Basilisk V4 Mouse and the Dock V2 Pro, both improvements over the previous models.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Basilisk V4 Mouse and Dock V2 Pro, bringing upgraded performance with familiar design cues.

Razer Basilisk V4 packs 14 customizable controls, HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2, and a Focus Pro 50K sensor.

Razer boosts wireless speed with HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, 8000Hz polling, multi-device support, and long battery life.

Razer Mouse Dock V2 Pro adds magnetic wireless charging, an integrated 8000Hz transceiver, and Chroma RGB underglow.

Razer debuted a pair of new items for people looking for a new gaming mouse: the Basilisk V4 Mouse and the Dock V2 Pro. The shorthand for these is that they are a tech upgrade over the previous models, offering a slight performance enhancement, but not much of a design change. The mouse specifically has 14 customizable controls, the new HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2, and the addition of the Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3. We have details about both from the team below, as the mouse is going for $170 while the dock is being sold for $70.

Razer's Basilisk V4 Mouse

The acclaimed multi-function trigger returns, joined by a third side button and an all-new M1 edge button for 14 customizable controls in total. Map any button to Razer Hypershift to unlock secondary functions, while macros and smart profiles in Razer Synapse switch layouts automatically the moment a linked game launches. The new Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2 adds more ways to scroll. Tactile mode delivers familiar 24-step scrolling, the new Precision Tactile mode adds finer 48-step control for cycling through hotbars and abilities, and Free-Spin makes long scrolls fast and smooth, with Smart-Reel mode switching between tactile and free-spin automatically based on scroll speed and tunable in Razer Synapse. Virtual Acceleration, also in Razer Synapse, dynamically increases scroll speed as players scroll faster, with 5 acceleration levels to match their playstyle.

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, with true 8000Hz polling available in both wireless and wired modes. Frame Sync allows the sensor to deliver just-in-time scanning and reporting for ultra-low latency performance. Driving that precision is the Razer Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3, delivering up to 50,000 DPI, 930 IPS, and 90 G acceleration, with Frame Sync aligning sensor scanning to the mouse's polling cycle for lower motion latency and better battery efficiency. Asymmetric Cut-Off gives players independent control over lift-off and landing distance, letting them fine-tune tracking behavior for cleaner resets and more consistent aim.

The 7-zone Razer Chroma RGB with full underglow is designed so the lighting projects down and disperses outward, staying visible in any grip. Each zone offers customization across 16.8 million colors, reacts dynamically across 300+ Chroma-integrated games, and syncs with compatible Razer devices as well as over 50 partner products. Built for long gaming sessions, players can enjoy up to 200 hours of battery life on HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 at 1,000 Hz and up to 275 hours on Bluetooth 6.2. Its 5-way multi-device connectivity spans HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, newly upgraded Bluetooth 6.2 with up to 3 paired devices, and wired mode lets players move across setups like a gaming rig, laptop, and tablet seamlessly at the touch of a button.

Razer Mouse Dock V2 Pro

Launching alongside the Basilisk V4 Pro, the Razer Mouse Dock V2 Pro wireless charging dock combines effortless magnetic wireless charging with high-performance connectivity. Players can simply place the mouse on the dock to charge and pick it up ready to go, while the integrated 8,000 Hz transceiver enables Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 performance. Razer HyperSpeed Multi-Device Support also lets compatible Razer mice and keyboards connect through the dock for a cleaner setup, complemented by 8-zone Chroma RGB underglow, a charge status indicator, and an anti-slip base that anchors it to the desk.

Razer also offers other wireless charging options, such as the Razer HyperFlux V2, giving gamers the flexibility to choose the charging solution that best suits their needs and setup.

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