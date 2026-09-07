Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz, Keyboard

Razer Swaps To Magnetics With The Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz Line

Razer recently dropped two new keyboard designs in the Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz Line, offering the new Hall Effect (HE) magnetic addition.

Article Summary Razer expands the Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz line with new Tenkeyless and Mini 65% keyboards built for esports speed.

Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches offer 0.1 to 4.0 mm adjustable actuation, Rapid Trigger, and 100M key durability.

True 8000 Hz HyperPolling cuts input delay, with Razer claiming 0.60 ms average latency for faster competitive play.

Razer adds Snap Flex, Dynamic Keystroke, Instant Cancel Control, and Dual-Keypress Priority for deeper input control.

Razer recently released a couple of new keyboards, with the Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz Line offering two options. Both of these come with a new Hall Effect (HE) magnetic addition, available in Tenkeyless and Mini 65% form factors, as they've swapped them out to have Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches, true 8000 Hz HyperPolling, and a number of advanced improvements to the functionality to make them faster and easier to operate, especially for esports players. We have more details below, as they're now available on their website.

Razer Huntsman V3 HE 8KHz Line

At the heart of the lineup are Razer Hall Effect Magnetic Switches, engineered for consistent, accurate inputs through magnetic sensing. With adjustable actuation from 0.1 to 4.0 mm, players can fine-tune how each key responds – from ultra-fast inputs for competitive scenarios to more deliberate control for everyday play. Rapid Trigger Mode allows keys to reset dynamically based on movement rather than a fixed reset point, enabling faster repeated inputs during high-speed gameplay. Combined with a 100-million keystroke lifespan, the switches are built to deliver long-term durability and consistent performance.

True 8000 Hz HyperPolling delivers faster signal updates between keyboard and system, cutting input delay so actions hit the screen the moment they happen, even during rapid directional changes and fast execution. In testing with all keyboards set to 0.1 mm actuation and 8000 Hz polling, the Razer HE Magnetic switches achieve a 0.60 ms average latency, an 8% advantage over the nearest competing HE magnetic keyboard tested.

The Huntsman V3 HE Magnetic 8KHz line introduces a new generation of advanced input controls built for modern competitive play. Razer Snap Flex enables two actions to be assigned to a single key—one on press and another on release—allowing players to create precisely timed action sequences with a single input. For example, a player can begin preparing a grenade on key press, then have the grenade release and jump trigger simultaneously on key release, making timing-critical plays easier and more consistent to execute. Dynamic Keystroke allows up to four actions to be mapped to a single keystroke based

on actuation depth, enabling advanced combos, layered controls, and multi-step actions from a single key. Combined with Instant Cancel Control, players can instantly cancel unwanted follow-up actions when the situation changes, giving them greater control over every input and helping them adapt faster in the heat of battle. Dual-Keypress Priority protects intended movement inputs from accidental keypresses, ensuring movement remains consistent even when additional directional keys are pressed. This helps players maintain smoother movement and more reliable control during intense gameplay. Together, these advanced input technologies give players greater control over not just when a key actuates, but how each input behaves throughout every action

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