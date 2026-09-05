Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Electronic Bike, NIU Technologies

Razer Teams With NIU Technologies For a Special Electric Bike

Razer and NIU Technologies have come together for a new electric bike, as they made a special model of the FQiX edition bike

Article Summary Razer and NIU Technologies unveil the FQiX x Razer Special Edition, a stylish electric bike built for urban riders.

The Razer electric bike blends NIU smart mobility with signature Razer design for a quiet, smooth, connected ride.

Key features include a 5-inch TFT dashboard, GPS tracking, anti-theft tools, Bluetooth audio, and up to 110 km range.

Pre-orders for the Razer x NIU FQiX Special Edition are open in Europe through September 30, with no North America date yet.

Razer and NIU Technologies have partnered to create a new electric bike, the FQiX x Razer Special Edition. The model is basically a step down from a motorcycle, as it provides great traction in urban areas while not consuming gas. Along with some added features that speak to Razer's ingenuity. Right now, the plan is to have the bikes go up for pre-order exclusively in Europe through September 30, but there's no word yet on whether or when they will make their way to North America. We have more details about the model for you below.

FQiX x Razer Special Edition

For more than a decade, NIU has redefined how cities move, building smart, connected electric two-wheelers for riders who expect more. Razer has built a global community around gaming culture, performance, precision, and an aesthetic that is instantly recognizable. The FQiX x Razer Special Edition represents the meeting point of these two communities. NIU brings the engineering, smart connectivity and mobility platform riders depend on, while Razer brings its iconic design language and a global community of gamers who demand the best — on and off the street. The FQiX x Razer Special Edition delivers a riding experience that is entirely its own: whisper-quiet, smooth, and immediate, in a way only electric power allows.

NIU's engineering delivers a connected riding experience built around smart mobility. Through the NIU Link Crown architecture, riders can access riding data and navigation through the 5" TFT dashboard, stream music through Bluetooth speaker integration, and stay protected with built-in GPS tracking and anti-theft features. The vehicle offers up to 110 km of range and features an IPX7 waterproof battery with up to 4,032 Wh of total energy capacity. The FQiX x Razer Special Edition also features Razer-inspired design elements throughout the vehicle, bringing the brand's signature aesthetic into a new category beyond traditional gaming hardware.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!