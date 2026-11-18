Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: DeathAdder V4 Pro, Viper V4 Pro

Razer Unveils Carbon Fiber Editions For Two Different Mice

Razer has revealed two different carbon fiber editions of their gaming mice in the Viper V4 Pro and the DeathAdder V4 Pro.

Article Summary Razer unveiled carbon fiber editions of the Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro, sold exclusively on its website for $250 each.

Both Razer mice use woven 2x2 twill carbon fiber shells with a clear UV coating, showing the real weave instead of paint.

Razer says the shells are up to 53% stronger than ABS plastic, with the Viper at 47g and the DeathAdder at 49g.

Both models pack Razer's Focus Pro 50K Gen-3 sensor, HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, Gen-4 switches, and up to 180 hours.

Razer showed off a couple of new additions to their Carbon Fiber Collection, as the Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro gaming mice have been reforged with woven carbon fiber shells. As you can see from the images here, they have taken both designs and kept them mostly the same; only now they have a mroe resilient option for those who either use their mice a lot more frequently than others, or tend to treat them more roughly and ruggedly than normal. We have more details about both below, as each carbon fiber design is being sold exclusively on their website for $250 each.

Razer's Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro Go Carbon Fiber

At the heart of the collection is woven carbon fiber, a material known for its strength-to-weight ratio. Shaping carbon fiber into a mouse shell is anything but simple, and it starts with the weave: the fiber is woven in a 2×2 twill, a pattern that gives carbon fiber its distinctive diagonal look. Next, the woven sheets are hot-pressed into shape, curing under heat and pressure to hold their form. Computer Numerical Control machinery then cuts each shell to the precise contours of the iconic Viper and DeathAdder shape.

Finally, each shell is left bare under a clear UV-cured coating rather than painted over, so the weave stands out in every light. What players see and hold is real carbon fiber. From weaving to the final finish, every stage is held to the same exacting standard, reflecting Razer's commitment to crafting top-tier products without compromise. The result is a lighter shell that is also up to 53% stronger than ABS plastic, built to hold its shape under serious force. The Viper V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition weighs 47 g, and the DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition weighs 49 g, so every flick and swipe starts faster and stops sharper.

The Carbon Fiber Collection joins the Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro lineup from Razer, giving pros the shapes they know in a trusted material that is lighter and stronger. Both mice are powered by the Razer Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, and Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4, with up to 180 hours of battery life. For the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Edition, that also means a sensor and battery life upgrade from the base model.

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