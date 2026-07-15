Posted in: Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: Eevee, Pikachu, pokemon

Razer Unveils New Pokémon Items Featuring Pikachu & Eevee

Razer has unveiled four new items as part of the Pokémon 30th Anniversary celebration, as they have a lineup featuring Pikachu & Eevee.

Article Summary Razer expands its Pokémon 30th Anniversary lineup with four new Pikachu & Eevee gaming accessories.

The Pokémon collection includes a headset, TKL keyboard, wired mouse, and Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

Pikachu & Eevee designs pair pink and rose gold styling with Razer Chroma RGB and everyday gaming comfort.

Razer says the Pokémon gear is available now through its website and select retailers for fans to grab.

Razer has continued its lineup of Pokémon products to celebrate its 30th Anniversary, as it unveiled a new line of Pikachu & Eevee products. As you can see, you got a headset, a mouse, a mousepad, and a TKL keyboard, all in the pink/rose gold look, along with a special, adorable design of the two of them together. We have more details about them for you below, as they are available right now via their website and select retailers.

Pikachu & Eevee Take Over Multiple Razer Pokémon-Themed Products

Inspired by Pikachu and Eevee's playfulness, the collection brings a light-hearted, approachable touch to everyday gaming setups. Launching in Pokémon's milestone 30th year, the lineup celebrates the enduring appeal of two of the most beloved Pokémon in the franchise by pairing bright detailing with familiar Razer performance, designed to fit naturally into daily play, work, and everything in between. The Razer | Pikachu & Eevee Collection is designed for easy, everyday play. From quick sessions to long hours at the desk, the collection brings a bright, playful touch to any setup, offering comfort made for cozy gaming moments.

Razer Kraken V4 X: Featuring a lightweight frame, plush velvety earcups, and gentle Razer Chroma RGB lighting, this wired gaming headset delivers bright sound inspired by Pikachu and Eevee's joyful nature.

Featuring a lightweight frame, plush velvety earcups, and gentle Razer Chroma RGB lighting, this wired gaming headset delivers bright sound inspired by Pikachu and Eevee's joyful nature. Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless: Light up every session with a low-profile gaming keyboard featuring clicky mecha-membrane switches for responsive keystrokes, playful Chroma RGB underglow, and a magnetic wrist rest for all-day support.

Light up every session with a low-profile gaming keyboard featuring clicky mecha-membrane switches for responsive keystrokes, playful Chroma RGB underglow, and a magnetic wrist rest for all-day support. Razer Cobra: Compact and responsive, this lightweight wired gaming mouse packs ultra-durable optical switches, sparkling Chroma RGB effects, and balanced control for super effective moves in fast-paced games.

Compact and responsive, this lightweight wired gaming mouse packs ultra-durable optical switches, sparkling Chroma RGB effects, and balanced control for super effective moves in fast-paced games. Razer Gigantus V2: Two icons, one winning combo. Complete the setup with a soft gaming mouse mat that combines textured micro-weave cloth surface with an anti-slip base for effortless swipes and steady control.

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