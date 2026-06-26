Posted in: Capcom, Pop Culture, Razer, Street Fighter 6, Technology | Tagged: Razer Kitsune, Ryu, street fighter

Razer Unveils New Street Fighter 6 Ryu Version Of The Kitsune

Bring the fight with the spirit of Ryu as Razer has released a new version of the Kitsune fight stick featuring the Street Fighter 6 character.

Article Summary Razer unveils the Kitsune Ryu Edition, a Street Fighter 6-themed all-button arcade controller for PS5 and PC.

The new Razer Kitsune honors Ryu with bold red accents while keeping its tournament-ready precision and slim design.

Razer packs the Kitsune with quad movement buttons and low-profile optical switches for fast, accurate inputs.

Available now for pre-order at $319, the Razer Kitsune Ryu Edition launches in July with Chroma RGB support.

Razer unveiled a brand-new version of their Kitsune fight stick controller, as they've teamed with Capcom to make the Ryu Edition. Paying homage to the long-running Street Fighter character (specifically in his Street Fighter 6 motif), the company has made a small piece of art on the front. Of course, the controller features all of the upgrades to the model that they've featured after moving away from the traditional stick design to an all-button system, as you can switch seamlessly between PC and PS5, set for tournament mode, as it's ready to go for whatever fighting game competition you may be at. We have mroe details below as the stick is available for pre-order, currently being sold for $319, set to launch in July.

Hadouken! Fight Like Ryu With Hios Own Edition Of The Razer Kitsune

Every detail of the Kitsune – Ryu Edition is crafted to mirror Ryu's discipline and resolve. Vibrant red accents channel his fighting spirit, made to stand out from the game room to the tournament hall. Underneath the art is the same Kitsune fighters already trust, an all-button optical arcade controller for PS5 and PC engineered for tournament-ready precision. At its core, the Razer Kitsune is renowned for transforming the arcade controller landscape with its all-button optical setup, designed specifically for PS5 and PC. This special edition maintains all the high-performance features that the Kitsune is known for:

Quad Movement Button Layout swaps the joystick for four directional buttons, so you can charge every Hadouken cleanly and land every Shoryuken without input errors or delays.

swaps the joystick for four directional buttons, so you can charge every Hadouken cleanly and land every Shoryuken without input errors or delays. Razer Low-Profile Linear Optical Switches deliver lighting-fast, ultra-responsive inputs for sharper footsies and whiff punishes at the highest level of play.

deliver lighting-fast, ultra-responsive inputs for sharper footsies and whiff punishes at the highest level of play. Razer Chroma RGB lets you customize lighting across multiple color combinations and pre-loaded effects to channel your inner World Warrior with every bout.

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