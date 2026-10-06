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Razer Unveils New Wolverine V4 Controller Line For PC & Xbox

Razer has dropped a new line of video game controllers, as they have introduced the Wolverine V4 lineup for both PC and Xbox

Article Summary Razer unveils the Wolverine V4 line for PC and Xbox, led by the $200 Wolverine V4 Pro with major internal upgrades.

New capacitive thumbstick sensors and a 16-bit ADC boost accuracy, cut jitter, and deliver drift-resistant control.

Razer promises up to 8000 Hz HyperPolling on PC, sub-1 ms response times, and 250 Hz support on Xbox Series X|S.

Magnetic back buttons, claw bumpers, trigger tuning, remappable profiles, and swappable caps push customization further.

Razer has just upgraded their lineup of video game controllers as they've introduced the new set of Wolverine V4 designs. They may look like the previous model, but don't let the packaging fool you, as this is a total upgrade on the inside to make them faster, more responsive, better for customizing, and more. We have the full rundown of what to expect from them, with the Wolverine V4 Pro currently on sale for $200.

Razer's Wolverine V4 Controller Lineup Steps Up The Performance

Powering the Wolverine V4 line's asymmetrical thumbstick layout are two new capacitive sensors, the next step in contactless sensor design, offering superior resolution, power efficiency and resistance to magnetic interference over TMR and Hall Effect counterparts, while maintaining the drift-resistant performance of both. Paired with a 16-bit ADC chip, the sensors register approximately 3,000 steps of movement for smoother tracking, reduced jitter, and overall higher accuracy for dominant FPS play.

For multi-platform gamers, the Wolverine V4 line is a versatile gaming controller, providing fast and reliable connectivity on the XBOX Series X|S consoles at up to 250 Hz. On PC, performance climbs up to 8,000 Hz HyperPolling, wired or wireless, for up to 32 times more frequent positional reporting than standard controllers and up to 8x faster than entry-level esports controllers, delivering tighter aim and more precise movement. With faster polling rate comes lower latency. The Wolverine V4 line features Razer's fastest response times ever, achieving sub-1 ms response times, ensuring every trigger pull, button press, and thumbstick movement is registered as intended.

A new magnetic design lets the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro swap its four removable back buttons and two claw-grip bumpers in or out in seconds, so gamers can reload, use gadgets, slide, and more, all without lifting a thumb off the sticks. Gamers can mix and match a nearly limitless number of combinations from one, two, three, or four back buttons to build their perfect loadout. Razer Pro HyperTriggers delivers two distinct trigger feels in a single controller. Using the back-mounted trigger lock, gamers can toggle between near-instant actuation for rapid-fire FPS gameplay or a full-range analog pull for precise control in racing sims. Through Razer Synapse, gamers can dial in their exact trigger actuation point anywhere in the range from 1.3 mm to 8.2 mm, tailoring feel to their playstyle.

Reinforced PBT mecha-tactile face buttons provide fast and concise feedback, while the 8-way floating D-pad delivers smooth travel and fast actuation for both clean cardinal inputs and fast diagonal movement – built to hold up through long-term competitive play. Textured TPU side grips give players a secure, comfortable hold through the longest sessions, keeping the controller planted during high-pressure clutch moments and marathon sessions of competitive gaming.

Multi-title gamers can create four unique profiles to swap easily between custom bindings and sensitivity settings, delivering the best loadout on the fly, from competitive FPS to action-adventure to racing sim. Within those profiles, players can create unique bindings across any of the six mappable multi-function buttons, adjust dead zones from as low as 0% to as high as 15%, and fine-tune trigger actuation to set their ideal range of motion.

For those who want their style to match their play, the Wolverine V4 Pro features a removeable magnetic faceplate that can be personalized, swapped for other designs, or left off entirely – no tools required. The controller also gives players a total of six interchangeable thumbstick caps to choose from: Pre-loaded short concave caps for a well-balanced experience, short convex caps with a smooth texture for fast rolling movements, or tall concave microtextured caps for more granular, precision aiming.

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