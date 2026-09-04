Posted in: Conventions, Events, PAX West, Pop Culture, Razer, Technology | Tagged: PAX West 2026, Razer Clio X

Razer Unveils The New Clio X Speaker Cushion at PAX West 2026

Razer has revealed a new item at PAX West 2026, as they showed off the new Clio X speaker cushion designed for gaming chairs.

Article Summary Razer unveiled the Clio X at PAX West 2026, a speaker cushion that turns most gaming chairs into immersive audio setups.

Razer Clio X uses near-field speakers and THX Spatial Audio to deliver headset-free 3D sound for games, movies, and music.

Razer packs HyperSpeed 2.4 GHz wireless, USB-C PD 2.0 power, and up to 40 hours of use depending on the power bank.

Razer Clio X fits most high-back gaming and office chairs and can work solo or as rear surround with existing speakers.

During PAX West 2026, Razer showed off an all-new item: the Clio X Speaker Cushion. As you can see, this is a speaker built into the headrest pillow that comes with most gaming chairs. This one integrates near-field speakers and THX Spatial Audio, giving users an immersive 3D gaming and movie audio experience without a headset. Designed to work with most chairs, you have an adjustable strap, charging or powering it up with a 15W+ USB-C PD2.0 power source. We have more details below, as it's on sale via their website for $110.

Razer Shows Off The New Clio X Speaker Cushion For Gaming Chairs

At the core of the Razer Clio X is an integrated near-field speaker design with dual 38mm full-range drivers and 55mm passive radiators, angled directly toward the listener's ears to deliver focused, immersive audio from behind. Powered by THX Spatial Audio, acoustic widening modes create a broader, more realistic soundstage, bringing greater depth and spatial awareness to games, movies, and music without requiring a headset.

Razer Clio X delivers ultra-low-latency wireless audio through Razer HyperSpeed 2.4 GHz, freeing users from console or PC cabling. It can be powered by any USB-C PD 2.0 power bank (not included) for up to 40 hours of wireless use, with actual battery life varying by power bank capacity and usage. At the same time, a built-in USB Type-C cable stores neatly inside the rear cushion pouch for a clean, clutter-free setup.

Designed for broad compatibility, the plush, supportive foam head cushion features an adjustable 30–65 cm nylon strap that fits most high-back gaming and office chairs, making it a comfortable, versatile addition to any setup. The Razer Clio X can be used as a standalone primary speaker for headset-free gaming, movies, and music, or paired in Surround Mode with an existing soundbar or 2.0/2.1 speaker system to create a rear surround audio experience powered by THX Spatial Audio.

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