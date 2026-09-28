Posted in: Apex Legends, eSports, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Legends Inn

Red Bull Legends Inn 2026 Will Take Place in Utah

Red Bull Legends Inn will be returning for 2026, as the Apex Legends Duos competition will head to Snowbord Resort in Utah

Article Summary Red Bull Legends Inn 2026 heads to Snowbird Resort in Utah for a fan-driven Apex Legends duos showdown.

Red Bull hosts iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal lead 19 duos of pros and creators across nine high-stakes rounds.

Live Twitch chat will shape each Red Bull Legends Inn match with gameplay modifiers that change every round.

Teams can qualify on October 3-4 and compete for a share of the $250,000 prize pool, with free spectator tickets.

Red Bull is bringing back the Red Bull Legends Inn 2026 esports competition, as the Apex Legends Duos event will head to Snowbord Resort in Utah. Hosted by players iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal, the event will feature 19 duos (made up of one pro-play and one content creator), battling it out in a unique tournament format in which live fan participation will decide the gameplay settings. What's more, the teams will have to earn their spot at Legends Inn by winning one of two online qualifiers from October 3-4, with the qualified players facing off against each other across nine rounds of gameplay to crown new champs with a piece of the $250k prize pool. We have more details of the event below.

Red Bull Legends Inn 2026

The competition, hosted by professional Red Bull players Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen will bring together 19 of the world's top duos competitors for a battle royale at the Cliff Lodge with a twist – a live Twitch chat chooses the challenges for the competitors. The contest is free and open to the public to watch all of the action, and duos can compete for a spot through online qualifiers on Oct. 3rd and 4th.

Nineteen of the top Apex Legends duos teams, comprised of one professional and one player, will descend on the Cliff Lodge, where each duo will play alongside each other in their own custom gaming suite. All teams will play nine rounds, but each round will contain a challenging modifier decided by the Twitch viewers. Duos are awarded points for eliminations, team placement, and winning each match. At the end of nine rounds, the team with the most points will be crowned champion of Red Bull Legends Inn.

Red Bull Legends Inn is a different tournament style from the traditional trios format seen in Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), allowing the audience to influence the gameplay, and providing fans onsite unprecedented access to watch their favorite Apex Legends pros play in person.

Apex Legends professional and creator duos from around the world can earn a trip to Red Bull Legends Inn by winning one of the two online qualifiers on October 3rd and 4th. Details are available on the website at www.redbull.com/legendsinn. Tickets for spectators are free and first-come, first-served, with live audiences granted access to select floors of the venue for behind‑the‑scenes viewing. Can't make it in person? You can watch via the livestream on Twitch.

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