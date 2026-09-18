Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Chris Arrant, fanboy rampage, graeme mcmillan, new york comic con, popverse

ReedPop Is To Close Its Popverse Website This Month

ReedPop is to close their own Popverse website this month, before New York Comic Con

Article Summary ReedPop is expected to shut down Popverse this month, according to multiple senior industry sources.

The Popverse closure is said to come before New York Comic Con, despite plans for extensive event coverage.

Launched in 2022, ReedPop’s Popverse served as a year-round hub for comics, conventions, and pop culture news.

Popverse staff declined comment, and ReedPop has not responded, leaving questions about employees and memberships.

I have heard this week from a number of independent senior industry sources that ReedPop is to shutter the Popverse website after four-and-a-half years. I have been told that the site is expected to close this month, before New York Comic Con, which it had been intended to cover extensively.

Popverse is a digital media brand focused on comics and broader pop culture, launched in May 2022 by ReedPop alongside its comic book conventions, such as New York Comic Con, C2E2, Emerald City Comic Con, PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and MCM. Popverse acts as the year-round online companion to those conventions, delivering fan-oriented coverage of the same media and franchises people experience at the shows.

Its Editor-in-Chief is former Bleeding Cool reporter Chris Arrant, who has also worked for USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, Newsarama, and CBR, and has served as an Eisner Awards judge. Its editor is Graeme McMillan, a long-time comics and culture writer, including The Hollywood Reporter, Wired, Polygon, Inverse, Time, Los Angeles Times, io9/Gizmodo, but is probably still best known to Bleeding Cool readers for founding the Fanboy Rampage blog, the legacy of which Bleeding Cool still attempts to honour.

Popverse offered free content alongside paid membership tiers with Fan Monthly/Yearly, and Superfan membership benefits include ad-free reading, long-form articles and interviews, on-demand access to many ReedPop convention panels, pre-sale access or perks for ReedPop events, and other premiums. Despite being owned by ReedPop, it has also covered negative stories regarding the conventions rather than just shilling for its corporate master. Popverse is part of the same corporate family as gaming sites such as Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, and VG247, though these were previously sold off. What this means for any of the other sites or employees, I don't know. But I do wish everyone affected the best of luck, and if I can help in any way, please reach out.

Popverse employees, when contacted, declined to comment, and I have not yet heard back from ReedPop representatives.

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