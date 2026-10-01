Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Reese's, The Hershey Company

Reese's Is Looking For The Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America

Reese's has a new event taking place for Halloween, as they are looking for the Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America among 150 neighborhoods.

Article Summary Reese’s is searching for the Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America, narrowing the competition to 150 neighborhoods.

The Reese’s Halloween Council includes Christina Ricci, Kathy Najimy, and three creators judging the finalists.

Reese’s picked its Top 150 using candy trends, décor, walkability, costume shopping, and community spirit.

The winning street will be revealed October 21 and rewarded with a Reese’s Halloween block party with Zillow.

The Hershey Company has a new Halloween promotion running for Reese's for Halloween, as they're looking for the Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America. The company convened the Halloween Council, comprised of Christina Ricci, Kathy Najimy, and three content creators, who have chosen 150 streets in North America to find the one that is the best of the best for a special contest to get their own block party for Halloween. (Although, we must say, a lot of States got left out of the list, who I'm sure will not take it kindly.) We have the full details below as we wish your area luck!

Reese's Has 150 Locations That Could Be The Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America

Many streets do Halloween well, but only one can reign with Reese's. Drawing on its deep connection to Halloween and insights into how Americans celebrate the season, Reese's analyzed everything from candy and costume purchasing trends to festive décor, walkability, and community participation. From there, the brand selected the Top 150 Streets for the running.

After the top streets were identified, Reese's assembled its first-ever Halloween Council, bringing together some of the most notable Halloween icons, Christina Ricci, Kathy Najimy, and creators Rachel Iwanyszyn, Zaire Alford, and Macy Blackwell. Their assignment was simple: examine the evidence, debate the contenders, and announce that the street has earned Halloween's ultimate bragging rights as the Reese's Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America.

The top street, which will be announced by the Reese's Halloween Council on October 21, will receive what every Halloween legend deserves – a Reese's-fueled block party in partnership with Zillow, stocked with iconic seasonal favorites, from Reese's Pumpkins to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, complete with an epic trick-or-treating experience.

"The best Halloween streets aren't just the ones that decorate or have the biggest budgets," said Christina Ricci, Reese's Halloween Council member. "Instead, they are the ones that create an atmosphere where trick-or-treaters keep coming back, and the entire community becomes part of the experience. I'm looking forward to helping Reese's uncover the street that truly deserves the title."

"I've taken Halloween very seriously for decades – especially when there's a crown and Reese's on the line," said Kathy Najimy. "What I love is a street where the whole block gets into it – where the grown-ups are having as much fun as the kids. I can't wait to see all the costumes, candy, creativity, and Halloween spirit to take the crown."

"As a leader in the Halloween candy space, Reese's has had a front-row seat to what makes the holiday special for generations," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's Brand at The Hershey Company. It's the anticipation leading up to Halloween, the traditions people return to every year and the neighbors who bring entire streets to life that create the kinds of memories people carry with them for years. The Reese's Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America is about recognizing the streets that turn that shared spirit into an unforgettable Halloween experience for all."

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