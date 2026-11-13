Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, Reese's

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 13th November, 2026

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list, leading the latest Daily LITG roundup.

See the full top ten, from Stardew Valley crochet and Commodore phones to Batman and X-Men spoilers.

Catch more standout stories from yesterday, including Star Wars scoop coverage and Thought Bubble comic debuts.

Look back at LITG highlights from the past eight years, plus comic book industry birthdays and newsletter signup.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue

In the LITG two years ago, Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG four years ago, live, From Thought Bubble

LITG five years ago, Good Morning From Harrogate

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…

LITG seven years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG eight years ago, Stan Lee left us

And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Nam writer Doug Murray

JD Boucher of Gothic Comics

of Gothic Comics Comic book letterer Troy Peteri

Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley

Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle

Badger writer Randy Clark

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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