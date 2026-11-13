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Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 13th November, 2026

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list, leading the latest Daily LITG roundup.
  • See the full top ten, from Stardew Valley crochet and Commodore phones to Batman and X-Men spoilers.
  • Catch more standout stories from yesterday, including Star Wars scoop coverage and Thought Bubble comic debuts.
  • Look back at LITG highlights from the past eight years, plus comic book industry birthdays and newsletter signup.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie
Credit: The Hershey Company

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Hershey Unveils New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie
  2. Stardew Valley Receives Its Own Official Crochet Book
  3. Commodore Officially Launches The Callback 8020 Flip Phone
  4. Marshals MIA Tonight? Here's Our Early Look at S02E08: "Bad Medicine"
  5. John Ridley And Olivier Coipel Team Up Batman And Batman
  6. When The Rock Got Beaten To Buying Boom Studios By A Penguin
  7. "America Always Wins" X-Men, Fantastic Four & US Government (Spoilers)
  8. DC Studios: Will "Gorilla Grodd" Be Another "Batgirl" Tax Write-Off?
  9. Secrets And Lies In DC Comics' Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
  10. Christopher Priest Says Vampirella Has The Best Writing Of His Career

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue

Reacher
Image: Prime Video
  1. Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson on Viewers Getting "Fight Fatigue"
  2. NCIS/NCIS: Origins Crossover Event Preview: Mark Harmon Returns & More
  3. Flash/Fantastic Four & Thor/Shazam, Out Now From Marvel/DC Digitally
  4. Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Set Up H2SH Finale In Batman #162 (Batspoilers)
  5. How DC & Marvel Universes Interact In Flash/Fantastic Four/Shazam/Thor
  6. Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Felicia Hardy & Venom This Week (Spoilers)
  7. Bruce Banner Asks So What If Britain Had Won The American Revolution?
  8. How Aquaman #11 Ties Back Into DC's K.O. (Spoilers)
  9. X-Men Age Of Revelation With Rogue Storm, Sinister's Six, Iron & Frost
  10. Did President Donald Trump Pardon Doctor Octopus? Venom #251 Spoilers
  11. Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2025
  12. Dan Houser Is Doing His Very First Signing At Forbidden Planet, London

In the LITG two years ago, Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers

Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers

  1. Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers Fill In This Bruce Wayne's Life Tomorrow
  2. Doctor Doom Declares He Is Emperor Of The World, Renames It Latveria
  3. Terrifier 3: Scaffidi on Transitioning from Final Girl to Villain
  4. Thirteen Pieces Of Gossip About Upcoming DC Comics
  5. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Drops Some Big Christmas Special Details
  6. The Great Comic Book Migration From Twitter/X To Bluesky Continues
  7. Superman & Lois Keeps Game-Changing Moments Coming (SPOILERS)
  8. The Super Secret And Mocked Origins Of The New Warriors At Marvel
  9. V For Vendetta, We3, Y The Last Man & DCeased Join DC Compact Comics
  10. DC Comics Gossip in The Daily LITG, the 12th of November 2024
  11. Future Changes To Cyclops And Nightcrawler Revealed (X-Men Spoilers)
  12. Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow – It's All About Motivation
  13. The Future Of Ghost Machine Revealed In Rocketfellers #2
  14. $1000 Gets You A Piece Of Original Jonathan Hickman Artwork For 3W/3M
  15. Mike Perkins Draws The First Knight For Thought Bubble
  16. Sarah Jones Makes It Grim At Thought Bubble For A Second Time
  17. Rob Luckett's World War Console Debuts at Thought Bubble
  18. Disconauts And Dead Men's Laughter This Weekend At Thought Bubble

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Thought Bubble
Comics from Thought Bubble/Rich Johnston
  1. The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
  2. The Future Of Kick-Ass From Mark Millar (Big Game #5 Spoilers)
  3. Outsiders, Authority & the Return of Planetary to DC Comics (Spoilers)
  4. Doctor Who: Disney Viewers Getting 60th Anniv Specials Before BBC?
  5. Star Trek: Lower Decks: McNeill on McMahan's Nick Locarno Return Pitch
  6. The New Ultimate Green Goblin Comes To Marvel In 2024
  7. Doctor Who 60th Images: 14th Doctor, Donna, Toymaker & Beep the Meep
  8. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In November 2023
  9. Mattel Reveals New TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull Figure with Sla'ker
  10. Monoprice Reveals New 40" Ultrawide Productivity Monitor
  11. Chip Mosher & David Steinberger Plotting At Thought Bubble Again?
  12. 37 Shots Of Cosplay From The Final Day Of Thought Bubble
  13. Dice & Sexy Dinosaurs With Kieron Gillen & Friends At Thought Bubble
  14. Richard Starkings Draws Bettys Of Harrogate For Thought Bubble
  15. Frazer Brown's Tales From The Quarantine, in Print at Thought Bubble?
  16. Last Day In Thought Bubble For The Daily LITG, 12th November 2023

LITG four years ago, live, From Thought Bubble

Barely Live From Thought Bubble, The Daily LITG 13th of November 2022
Thought Bubble/Rich Johnston
  1. The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
  2. The Office: The Artist Formerly Known as Rainn Wilson Changed His Name
  3. DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
  4. Doctor Who: The Adventures of David Tennant's 14th Doctor Have Begun
  5. Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
  6. Rodimus Prime Joins threezero's Mighty MDLX Transformers Series
  7. Dark Crisis: World Without a Justice League: Batman #1 Preview
  8. Saturday Night Live: Ice-T Teases SNL Appearance with Dave Chappelle
  9. Doctor Who Script Editor Helps Us Solve Russell T. Davies IG Mystery
  10. Bronze Age Batman Returns with New DC Comics Statue from Kotobukiya
  11. Greg Weisman Recalls Pitching Gargoyles 3 Times To Disney Ahead of FOC
  12. One For All, All For One, A New Comic About Vaccination, For The World
  13. It Takes Three Men To Fill In For Shelly Bond These Days
  14. What Are Chip Mosher And David Steinberger Plotting Together?
  15. Live, From Thought Bubble, It's The Daily LITG, 12th of November 2022
  16. LoudMouse Crew Studios Debut Three Comics at ThoughtBubble
  17. Scott Snyder And Son Launch New Comic At Thought Bubble
  18. A Morning Beer For Thought Bubble, Drawn By Alex Norris
  19. Tuisku Hiltunen Debuts Two Comics At Thought Bubble

LITG five years ago, Good Morning From Harrogate

The Friday Night Before Thought Bubble In Harrogate
LITG: John Reppion, Will, Potter Leah Moore and Martin Simmonds, Photo by Rich Johnston
  1. Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Features Reversed, Numbered Card
  2. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
  3. Baymax!: Big Hero 6 Spinoff Trailer Released; Set for Summer 2022
  4. Marvel Introduces Queen Goblin, Not to Be Confused with Goblin Queen
  5. Moon Knight, She-Hulk Preview; Agatha Harkness, Marvel Zombies, More
  6. Those Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Special Thanks Credits
  7. Gotham Gossip: 16 Batman Character Secrets Revealed (Spoilers)
  8. Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Talk Over "Woke Rules"
  9. Gotham Gossip: Poison Ivy's Past, Present & Future In 2022 (Spoilers)
  10. Gotham Gossip: Dr Chase Meridian And The New Arkham Tower
  11. Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain
  12. Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
  13. Dark Horse And Humble Bundle Offer A Lot Of Kazuo Koike Written Manga
  14. Promise Collection 1948: The Other Code and Creator Owned
  15. 21-Page Narco Preview From Vinyl's Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard
  16. Frank Frazetta's Fire And Ice Original Artwork, Up For Auction
  17. Pottering Around Harrogate In The Drizzle Before Thought Bubble
  18. Dave Gibbons, Alan Moore Watchmen #8 Original Art Page Up For Auction
  19. Full Original Artwork For First Mandarin Story By Stan Lee For Sale
  20. Chinese Embassy Posts Genshin Impact Comics To Combat Fraud Awareness
  21. Henry Cavill, Perfect Captain Britain- Daily LITG, 12th November 2021

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…

  1. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
  2. Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
  3. Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
  4. Is Brian Bendis Starting DC Omniverse In Superman and Young Justice?
  5. Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
  6. Reviving The X-Men Dangling Plot Thread For X-Men Legends
  7. RZA & Ghostface Killah's 12 Reasons to Die Goes to Trade at Black Mask
  8. American Gods Season 3: Mr. Wednesday Goes Coastal, Intros Fiancee
  9. After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: The Future Needs The Federation
  11. Power Rangers Local Comic Shop Day Foils Sell Out Before On Sale
  12. TMNT: The Last Ronin, Venom, E Ratic and Conan Top Advance Reorders
  13. Money Shot Original Comics Now In Playboy Magazine
  14. Blur's Graham Coxon Creating New Graphic Novel, Superstate
  15. Japanese Publisher Enmaku Seeks US Audience With Ninja World USA

LITG seven years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

  1. "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
  2. Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
  3. Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
  4. Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
  5. Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
  6. Disney Has Chance to Fix Star Wars' Han/Greedo Scene for Disney+, Makes It Worse Instead
  7. Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
  8. Gwen Stacy Gets Her Own Series at Marvel in February by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck
  9. Hideo Kojima Shares Thoughts On Negative "Death Stranding" Reviews
  10. Marvel Comics Announces (Again) X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson

LITG eight years ago, Stan Lee left us

And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.

  1. Stan Lee, Comics Legend, Has Passed Away at 95
  2. Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
  3. Everyone Reacts to the Death Of Stan Lee
  4. When Roy Thomas Went to Meet Stan Lee
  5. Even More Comics Folk React to the Death of Stan Lee
  6. Roy Thomas Says Stan Lee Was 'Ready To Leave This Earth'

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • The Nam writer Doug Murray
  • JD Boucher of Gothic Comics
  • Comic book letterer Troy Peteri
  • Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley
  • Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle
  • Badger writer Randy Clark

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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