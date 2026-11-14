Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, peanut
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Hershey Unveils New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie
- Blokees Debuts New Jurassic Park Terraventure Tyrannosaurus Rex Kit
- More DC K.O. Visions Of The Future In This Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Commodore Officially Launches The Callback 8020 Flip Phone
- Marshals MIA Tonight? Here's Our Early Look at S02E08: "Bad Medicine"
- Absolute Wonder Woman Gives Kelly Thompson The Runway She Never Had
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers' Onyx Prime the Deceiver
- Angela Gets An Ongoing From Marvel In 2027… Will She Meet Miracleman?
- Avengers #1 Leads The Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week
- John Ridley And Olivier Coipel Team Up Batman And Batman
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Cosmic Lighthouse Announces Court Of Lore At Thought Bubble
- Parties And Events For Thought Bubble In Harrogate Tonight…
- Roman Dirge's Lenore Returns For The Secrets We Walk Upon
- Tyler Crook & Emily Schnall: The Father The Son & The Holy Ghost Mine
- Folk Horror, A Walk Within The Queen's Wood, Debuts at Thought Bubble
- Scottish Highland Cannibals Trilogy Bloody Finale, "Tooth And Nail"
- The Michael Jackson/Michael Golden Marvel Comic That Never Happened
- Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble
- Azmodanus Gets A Demonic Debut Spinoff From Dark Cloud
- Bonaparte, A Waterloo Manga By Luca Le Jeune Debuts At Thought Bubble
- Uncle Zaxlor Sampler, Sci-Fi All-Ages Comics, Free At Thought Bubble
- Nicola Streeten Brings Her Yield Graphic Novel To Thought Bubble
- Pop-Up Comic Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki Jumps To Thought Bubble
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 13th November, 2026
In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue
- Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson on Viewers Getting "Fight Fatigue"
- Marvel Ultimate Universe February 2026 Solicits As Ultimate X-Men Ends
- Tom King Posts Unauthorised Artwork From Wonder Woman #27 And #28
- Everyone Opens Portals In Marvel Ultimate Universe Finales (Spoilers)
- Predator: Bloodshed Series Launches In February 2026
- How DC & Marvel Universes Interact In Flash/Fantastic Four/Shazam/Thor
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Canceled; Ends with Season 2
- 24 Revival: Howard Gordon Confirms Jack Bauer Return "In Process"
- The Items Of Power In DC's K.O. Is One Of Them A Blind Bag? (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Creators Remember Drew Hennessy Who Died Last Month, Aged 56
- We're Taking Everyone Down With Us is In Good Hands With Bad Company
- British Government Helped Diamond UK Do A Deal After The Bankruptc
- Eisner-Nominated The Lady Of The Lake Comic, Free At Thought Bubble
- I Know The Way Out by Chrissy Williams & Tom Humberstone Debuts at TB
- Mother By Abs Bailey Debuts In Print At Thought Bubble This Weekend
- Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 13th of November, 2025
In LITG two years ago, Absolute Catwoman
- Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast
- Future Changes To Cyclops And Nightcrawler Revealed (X-Men Spoilers)
- Two More Weeks Of Marvel Comics' February 2025 Solicits
- Yes, Zatanna Is Getting A New Series From DC Comics In 2025
- GI Joe #1 Does What Transformers #1 Did (Spoilers)
- Doctor Doom Declares He Is Emperor Of The World, Renames It Latveria
- A Brand New "Ultimate" History For Power Rangers Prime (Spoilers)
- Spider-Boy & Phil Coulson For A New Amazing Spider-Man #61 (Spoilers)
- Stephen King Wasn't Kicked Off Twitter for Elon Musk/First Lady Joke
- Elon Musk, The Graphic Novel You Can Only Read In French
- Jeffrey Brown's X-Men: Days Of Future Fun Gets 50,000 Print Run
- Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image
- Problems Between Diamond And Hachette/Abrams/Yen Press/Frank Miller?
- Macmillan Bought Tiny Hercules Rights After MCM Comic Con Visit
- Viz Comic Do A "Giles" Christmas Calendar… Except It's "Piles"
- Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 13th of November 2024
LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty S07E05 Review: The Game-Changer We Hoped It Would Be
- Thought Bubble Gossip: Vertigo To Return To DC Comics in 2024/2025
- Fantagraphics Sued Emil Ferris Over My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
- DC Comics To Reinvent Man-Bat As A Character? (Spoilers)
- So Long And Thanks For All The Vigil… Douglas Adams & DC Comics
- What If… Greg Land Had Drawn The Original X-Men In The Sixties?
- Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 & Might and Magic Starter Deck (First Look)
- Marvel Announces A Brand New Ghost Rider For 2024
- Golgotha Motor Mountain From Nadler, Erman, Rodriguez & Louise
- Marketer of Gender Queer, Margot Wood, Appointed a VP at Image Comics
- Bye Bye Thought Bubble in the Daily LITG, 13th of November 2023
LITG four years ago, live, From Thought Bubble
- Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors
- X-Men Sins Of Sinister Revealed At Thought Bubble (XSpoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Chappelle Wants It Both Ways; Sarah Sherman Rules
- Yellowstone Isn't "Anti-Woke" & You'd Know That If You Watched It
- The Office: The Artist Formerly Known as Rainn Wilson Changed His Name
- Doctor Who: The Adventures of David Tennant's 14th Doctor Have Begun
- When Lois Lane Blacked Up For Superman
- Thanos' First Solo Story From Logan's Run In 1977
- Nightwing #98 Preview: Nightwing Meets His Match
- Manhwa-Turned-Comic, Witch Of Mine, in Ablaze February Solicits 2023
- Traveling to Mars: We Talk to Mark Russell About His SciFi Satire
- Will Mattson Tomlin/Lee Bermejo's A Vicious Circle Get Boom Bat-Bump?
- Spawn Variants Across 48 Image Comics For December
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2022 To The Other
- 54 Cosplay Shots From Thought Bubble 2022 In Harrogate
- Barely Live From Thought Bubble, The Daily LITG 13th of November 2022
LITG five years ago, Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time
- Yes, Adventure Time Fan Hugh Jackman Singing Bacon Pancakes Is Cool
- Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Features Reversed, Numbered Card
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Announces Animated Prequel Shorts Series
- Those Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Special Thanks Credits
- Home Sweet Home Alone Is One Of The Worst Films Ever Made
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
- Limited Edition Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Hits shopDisney
- Riverdale Becomes Topless Twilight Zone in Season 6 Episode 1 Images
- 38 Shots Of Cosplay At Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021
- Baymax!: Big Hero 6 Spinoff Trailer Released; Set for Summer 2022
- X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine Solicitations For February 2022
- Don't Call Her Ms Shazadam – Mary Marvel Is The New Shazam
- When DC Vertigo Turned Down Something Is Killing The Children
- Frank Brunner Original Cover Art To Doctor Strange #1, Up For Auction
- Sam Kieth Original Art Cover For Wizard Magazine's Maxx 1/2 For Sale
- The First Guy Gardner from Green Lantern #59 in High Grade, at Auction
- Full Original Art For Stan Lee/Marie Severin Doctor Strange For Sal
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021 To The Other
- Will Potter & Philip Bond's Geezer, The Britpop Band That Never Was
- With Every Copy Sold This Comic Saves Two Metres Square Of Rainforest
- The Friday Night Before Thought Bubble In Harrogate, In Pictures
- Good Morning From Harrogate, The Daily LITG, 13th of November 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?
- Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's New Comic, Geiger, From Image in April
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
- Pokémon GO – DC Going As Well? The Daily LITG, 13th November 2020
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
- Marvel Legends: Spider-Verse, Thanos, House of X, and More Announced
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Should Cut Dee Some Slack
- Atari Unveils Vault Of 100 Games Optimized For The Atari VCS
- Fanboy Rampage: Tom Brevoort vs. Tom King for Mark Doyle's Honor
- Brigid, Daughter Of Thor, Sees Captain Marvel #23 Jump to $13 on eBay
- Avengers #38 and Captain Marvel #23 Get Second Printings Over Brigid
- Marvel 2021 Preview Calendar Promotes Fantastic Four 60th Anniversary
- King In Black Immortal Hulk Will Have Nothing To Say
- New Doctor Strange From Marvel Coming In 2021?
- Mark Crilley To Teach Us All The Comic Book Lesson In 2022
LITG seven years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.
And we were looking for 5G everywhere.
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Classic DC Comics Character Gets a New Legacy Successor in Today's Justice League Odyssey #15 (Spoilers)
- Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
- They Seem to Be Sticking With *That* Death in Fallen Angels #1 – But Does X-Men #2 Offer A Way Out, While Watching Love Island? (Spoilers)
- So How On Earth Did the Black Cat Hide That Costume Under Her Wedding Dress (Annual Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis to Launch Leviathan Dawn #1 From DC Comics in 2020
- 5 Pages From Marvel's Next Event Comic, Incoming!
- Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
- Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
- Dan DiDio's Description of The Fifth World from 2008 is Really, Really Similar to 5G
- Flash Gets #750 Special in February – But Which DC Comics Will Be Next?
- DC Comics' Far Sector #1 Selling for $17 on eBay – is This 5G?
- Just How Many Makers Are There, Anyway? Future Foundation #4 [Final Page Spoilers]
- Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
LITG eight years ago, Joker's Daughter returned
And the future was upon us.
- Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
- Review: Avengers #10 or #700 – More Teams in Marvel's Future and Past of Marvel to Deal With (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13: The Gang's Blooper Reel
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Billie Lourd Talks Season Finale
- Review: Does Uncanny X-Men #1 Want to Be X3 Done Right? (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Ross, Correcting the BBC Over Stan Lee on Newsnight Last Night
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd
- Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.
- Dave Dwonch, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.
- Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.
- Lorenzo Palloni, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.
- Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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