Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, peanut

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue

In LITG two years ago, Absolute Catwoman

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG four years ago, live, From Thought Bubble

LITG five years ago, Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?

LITG seven years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG eight years ago, Joker's Daughter returned

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd

Alberto Massaggia , comic creator on Hotline Miami.

, comic creator on Hotline Miami. Dave Dwonch , writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.

, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets. Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman .

. Lorenzo Palloni , creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.

, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino. Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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