Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Reese's Pieces, The Hershey Company

Reese's Pieces Announces New Chocolate Cookie Pieces

Reese's Pieces has a new option coming out later this month as Chocolate Cookie pieces will be available starting on July 25.

Article Summary Reese's Pieces is launching new Chocolate Cookie pieces on July 25, marking the brand's first U.S. innovation in 10 years.

Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie combines creamy peanut butter flavor with a crispy chocolate cookie center and candy shell.

The new Reese's Pieces is designed for poppable, shareable snacking with extra crunch, texture, and bold flavor layers.

Hershey says Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie delivers a fresh twist on the classic peanut butter and chocolate combo.

The Hershey Company has revealed its next major innovation for Reese's Pieces, as they have announced the new Chocolate Cookie pieces are on the way. This is exactly as it sunds as they have tanek the peanut butter candy you know and love, and filled the center of it with a bite of chocolate cookie. This is the first major innovation they have made to the bite-sized candy in over a decade, and they're looking to push it hard to make it a new staple of the brand. We have more info from them below, as you'll see these appear on store shelves starting July 25.

Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie Arrives July 25

As the first U.S. Reese's Pieces innovation in the last 10 years, Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie combines the brand's iconic creamy peanut butter flavor with a crispy chocolate cookie center, for a bold, poppable snack, packed with layers of flavor and texture in every bite. Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie was made for fans who want more texture, more crunch, and more ways to enjoy the classic peanut butter and chocolate combination. Each bite brings together a crispy chocolate cookie center, creamy peanut butter flavor, and the candy shell that makes Reese's Pieces instantly recognizable.

Poppable and shareable: Made for anytime snacking, whether fans are on the go, watching a movie, or sharing with friends.

Texture in every bite: A crispy cookie center, creamy peanut butter flavor, and crunchy candy shell deliver a layered eating experience.

A long-awaited innovation: The first U.S. Reese's Pieces innovation in 10 years gives fans a new way to enjoy the beloved candy.

"Reese's has always been known for its signature peanut butter and chocolate combination, and with this innovative product, we're excited to give consumers a fresh way to experience it," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's at The Hershey Company. "Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie delivers a perfect balance of our legendary peanut butter flavor with a sweet crunch, creating an entirely new shareable snacking experience for the fan-favorite candy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!