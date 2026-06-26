Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: GloRilla, Reese’s Puffs

Reese's Puffs Teams With GloRilla For a New Campaign

Reese's Puffs and GloRilla have partnered together for a new campaign featuring a music video and a limited-edition box for sale.

Article Summary Reese’s Puffs teams with GloRilla on a new campaign built around her remix of the classic “Eat ’Em Up” rap.

GloRilla’s Reese’s Puffs track “Eat ’Em Up” is out now on Spotify and Apple Music, alongside a new music video.

The Reese’s Puffs x GloRilla video was directed by Ari Mairena-Dannon and created with Lyrical Lemonade.

Limited-edition Reese’s Puffs x GloRilla cereal boxes go on sale June 29 at 1 p.m. ET for $19.99 while supplies last.

General Mills has got a new promo happening for Reese's Puffs with another fan-influenced campaign, as GloRilla has dropped a new short song for the cereal. A new short video for the song "Eat 'Em Up" has dropped, which you can find on Spotify and Apple Music right now, as she raps about her love for the cereal. What's more, the song has a music video directed by Ari Mairena-Dannon, which you can check out above, and the company will be selling limited-edition boxes for $20 each starting June 29 at 1pm. We have more details on the new collab promo for you below.

GloRilla Drops a New Song For Her Love Of Reese's Puffs

Reese's Puffs cereal and GloRilla teamed up with Lyrical Lemonade to ground the remix in today's music culture, tapping the collective's credibility and track record of turning artist collaborations into standout visual moments. Directed by Ari Mairena-Dannon (AMD), the video brings GloRilla's unmistakable energy to transform "Eat 'Em Up" into a music release that packs nostalgia, playful indulgence and peanut butter-chocolatey goodness that today's fans will eat up.

In addition to the track and music video, fans can score a limited-edition Reese's Puffs x GloRilla cereal box, available online at ReesesPuffs.com for $19.99 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on June 29, while supplies last. Featuring custom design details inspired by the collaboration, the box serves up a bold, new way for cereal lovers to pair the beats with a bowl of Reese's Puffs.

"I grew up with the Reese's Puffs 'Eat 'Em Up' rap, so getting to put my own spin on it is a full-circle moment for me," said GloRilla. "I wanted to keep that nostalgia people connect with but give it a genuine 'Glo-Up.' So, I mixed in my Memphis energy and made it something that hits just right after dark, like the indulgent combination of peanut butter and chocolate in Reese's Puffs cereal."

"Reese's Puffs has been part of entertainment culture for decades, and we've seen how our fans already incorporate the cereal into their late-night routines," said Megan Brooks, Business Unit Director for Reese's Puffs at General Mills. "Our collaboration with GloRilla allowed us to celebrate that shared nighttime experience through a re-imagination of the beloved 'Eat 'Em Up' rap, while also connecting us to a new generation of Reese's Puffs fans."

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