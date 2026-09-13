Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: resident evil, Zach Cregger

Resident Evil: The New Film Drops Its Official Soundtrack

The motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming Zach Cregger-directed version of Resident Evil is up for pre-order on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Resident Evil official soundtrack is now up for pre-order via Milan Records ahead of the film’s September 18 release.

Two Resident Evil score tracks, “Main Titles (Extended)” and “Skybridge Reprise,” are streaming now on multiple platforms.

The Holladay Brothers composed a tense Resident Evil score packed with heavy synths, brass, dark textures, and vocals.

Resident Evil’s full 29-track soundtrack was crafted with Zach Cregger to amplify the film’s escalating horror and chaos.

Milan Records has officially put the official motion picture soundtrack to the upcoming Zach Cregger-directed version of Resident Evil up for pre-order. Technically, at the moment, you can only listen to two tracks, as they have made "Main Titles (Extended)" and "Skybridge Reprise," the two opening tracks, available on multiple platforms. This will give you a taste of the heart-pounding tracklist composed by The Holladay Brothers for the latest entry in the horror franchise. We have mroe details below as it will drop the same day as the film: September 18.

Resident Evil: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Written in close collaboration with Cregger, the score serves as a constant companion to the film's escalating tension and terror. Built on a foundation of heavy synths, pounding brass, dark atmospheric textures and haunting vocal elements, the music heightens the film's suspense and scale, accompanying its relentless descent into horror and chaos. From TriStar Pictures, Constantin Film, and Davis Films, Resident Evil arrives exclusively in theaters on September 18, 2026.

"We collaborated closely with Zach [Cregger] from the earliest days of the edit through the final mix, shaping a score that's menacing and driving, a constant push and pull between tension and release, containment and chaos. Built on heavy bass synths and bombastic brass, and threaded with vocals and dark pads, the score mirrors Bryan's journey deeper into an increasingly hellish, mayhem-filled world," says composers Hays Holladay and Ryan Holladay about the score.

Main Titles Extended Skybridge Reprise B-7 The Woods Snowcrawl Main Titles The Barnyard Upstairs/Downstairs Meet the Fenners Arms & Legs Journey Continues Tunnel Hideaway Upsidaisy Roll On There's a Gun Alley Subterranean Jumpers Voice Memo Climb Elevator The Plan Maternity Ward The Ledge Infection Laboratory Mayhem Skybridge

About Resident Evil

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

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