Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Return to Silent Hill, Room 318 Productions, silent hill

Return to Silent Hill Vinyl Soundtrack Officially Up For Pre-Order

Fans of the upcoming Return to Silent Hill film can get their horror on with the film's soundtrack as Laced Records brings it to vinyl.

Article Summary Return to Silent Hill vinyl soundtrack is now up for pre-order as a 2xLP set from Laced Records and Room 318 Productions.

Fans can choose standard black vinyl or the exclusive Fog World edition, with both versions priced at $42 ahead of release.

Akira Yamaoka curated 29 remastered tracks, reimagining key Silent Hill themes for the Return to Silent Hill film.

The Return to Silent Hill soundtrack arrives in January 2027, packaged in a deluxe gatefold sleeve for collectors.

With the latest horror film take on Silent Hill on the way, Room 318 Productions and Laced Records are putting the Return to Silent Hill soundtrack on vinyl. As you can see here, they have created a 2xLP set with the entire soundtrack available on four sides. What's more, you can get this on traditional black vinyl, or bump it up to the Exclusive Edition with the "World Fog" wax coloring. We have mroe details about the soundtrack and this release below as both editions are being sold for $42 on pre-order, with the physical product coming out in January 2027.

Feel The Unsettling Vibes On Wax As The Return to Silent Hill Arrives On Vinyl

The Return to Silent Hill (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2LP vinyl set features 29 specially remastered tracks carefully selected by Akira Yamaoka, pressed on 'Fog World' blend effect discs and presented in a deluxe gatefold sleeve. The 'Fog World' 2LP vinyl set is available exclusively via the Laced Records store, while standard black versions of the vinyl are available via Laced and retail partners. The score for the motion picture was guided by three guiding principles he's developed while working on Silent Hill scores – to "not decide music through emotions," an aspiration to "blur the boundary between music and environmental sound, between reality and the inner world," and finally, to "not reject beauty."

Working closely with director Christophe Gans, Yamaoka built the score piece by piece to extract the underlying sensibility of Silent Hill 2's world and reconstruct it into music that can stand on its own as a film score. Series veterans will recognize iconic cues from the video games that have been reimagined in tracks such as "Chasing Laura" and "Brookhaven Hospital". Whether you consider yourself a master of survival horror or this is your first time stepping into the fog of Silent Hill, the Return to Silent Hill Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a melting pot of distorted sounds and jagged textures unified by a single sensation: unstable, murky, and yet somehow beautiful.

"The horror of Silent Hill is not merely unpleasant or violent. There is always something fragile, human, and irretrievably beautiful mixed within it. Refusing to deny that has remained unchanged since the beginning," Yamaoka explains. "The goal was never to replay the game's music as it was. Instead, the challenge was to reinterpret it—to alter its meaning, its distance, and its placement—so it could breathe within the film's sense of time, imagery, and the inner lives of the characters. It was not a quotation, but a reimagining."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!