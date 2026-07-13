Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Bryan Batt, harry shearer, J. Edgar, Josh Seymour, london, musical, Peter Matz, Tom Leopold

Review: J Edgar, A Broadway Musical Above A London Pub, No Compromises

Review: J Edgar: The Musical is a Broadway show above a London pub, without compromise, by Harry Shearer, Tom Leopold and starring Bryan Batt

Article Summary J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical delivers a Broadway-scale satire above a London pub, with big numbers and zero compromise.

Bryan Batt leads a sharp, funny and surprisingly poignant portrait of J. Edgar Hoover, from rise to ruin.

Standout turns from Hugo Bolton, Lucy O'Byrne and a hilarious Presidents quartet keep the laughs and pathos flowing.

Here Comes J. Edgar! blends musical parody with genuine heart, making this London premiere a riotous must-see.

It may be a large-cast musical full of big, glitzy song-and-dance numbers, starring Bryan Batt from Mad Men, and written by Harry Shearer and Tom Leopold of Spinal Tap, The Simpsons and Cheers fame. But the fact that Here Comes J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical is, as the title suggests, about the life story of J Edgar Hoover, director and founder of the FBI, which means that the world premiere wasn't on Broadway or even the West End, but a few miles North West in London's Islington in a theatre above a pub. Where all the seats are good seats and never more than five rows from the front. Normally, I find myself seeing one or two people's shows here; this year, that's been Rowling In It and Churchill's Urinal. Saturday night, for the premiere of the production, that stage was full of dancers. Performed in the round, I (unnecessarily) feared for the front rows.

The show began with the director taking to the stage to inform us that a number of lead performers were out of action for the night, a tragedy for any opening night, but that they had understudies, including one taking three roles and a new actor who joined the cast that morning to help out. Never a great start, but I will say, I had no idea who was replaced, not a beat was dropped, the show went without a visible hitch, save for one telephone being knocked off a desk, and some improv that should be added to the script.

Will Islington audiences know enough about J Edgar Hoover, his life, and American 20th-century history as a whole to get the jokes? Yes, because they're not idiots; they can work it out from context, and the show does as much as it can to provide that context, with radio news reports, potted histories that last seconds, and exposition delivered in choreographed harmony. In fact, the American I was with had to have the "bank job"/"wank job" line about John Dillinger's proclivities for prostitutes explained. Maybe that was one joke just for us.

So we get the life story in flashback on his deathbed. Indeed, he may be dead already, but that hasn't stopped him singing, as his boyhood self arrives played by a young woman, taking on the British trope of the principal boy in pantomime, by way of A Christmas Carol, as J Edgar Hoover is taken on a journey through their shared life. With some massive jumps along the way to keep the story ticking along, much focuses on his rise to power, his "lifetime assistant" and lover Clyde, the secret he keeps to himself, even as he uses and abuses everyone else's own hidden lives, until one of the very people he is targeting flips the script and does the same right back.

All of this reflects the Big American Musical, with belters quite deliberately ripped out of the likes of Guys And Dolls, My Fair Lady and West Side Story, there's even elements of The Book Of Mormon and Matilda in my favourite song from the show, Publicity, sung by Marc Elliott playing radio and newspaper gossip columnist Walter Winchell, himself originally a vaudeville performer, which takes the trope of using historical or mythological prededent to justify current practice, and Marc belts it out as a character, who find the century slipping away from him.

Hugo Bolton plays Hoover's lover and employee Clyde, very much like Rocky Horror Show's Brad, but who blossoms as much as he is used by Hoover. He is camp, he is fey, and he may be the strongest character in the show, offended in the moment, but always forgiving, biding his time until the very end. He embodies the scenes of tragedy and grief, scenes of real pathos that appear out of the play, and they mostly come through his interactions with Hoover. There seems a true moment of vanity and jealousy combined, when Hoover doesn't invite him to a certain fateful party…

There's Lucy O'Byrne, playing Maisie, secretary to Hoover, being pushed out of her role by Clyde, in love with Hoover, and seemingly underplayed – until she gets one very special Cabaret-like moment which utterly transforms her, in voice, in stance, exposes her and then leaves in the most hilarious of positions, unable to walk back from, that is an absolute credit to the actor, especially given her other roles that night.

Another standout was a reprise from earlier songs, with four very different Presidents played by the larger cast, forming a tight harmony quartet to sing about theyir relationships with Hoover and if they should have stood up to him more, despite his kompromat on them all, with Alfie Parker as Roosevelt, Simon Anthony as Johnson, Reuban Khan as JFK and Ryan Heenan as Eisenhower, very funny, very silly, but pitch perfect. It was at this point that I really lost it as the madness of the show fully descended on me, and I stayed in a state of laughter, and possibly hysteria, until the curtain call.

And then there is Bryan Batt as Hoover, cruel, cowardly, driven, demonic, Machiavellian, but also really, really bad with people. He is portrayed with all the frailty of humanity, combined with the narcissism, but always as the silver fox. He is a man who was tempted and never resisted those temptations, who strode through the century, the most famous, the most powerful of men, and now, forever seen in stilettos and rights, he did his best to hide from the world. When this does transfer to the West End of Broadway, it will be the thing he'd have hated the most. But Bryan truly relishes it, whether in suit, in gowns – dressing and hospital – or in a long flowing off-the-shoulder number with matching heels and blonde curls. A little bit of stunt casting, he is best known as the closeted art director Salvatore Romano in Mad Men, but a) it was a long time ago, and b) for those who do recall, it gives a frisson of context for the danger of the time. And he can belt it out with the rest of them.

This production has been a long time coming, after first airing on US radio in 1994, with Kelsey Grammer, John Goodman and Christopher Guest. At the time, they just couldn't get the big New York theatres interested, even with that cast. But nothing succeeds like success, and the show must go on, even thirty-two years later. Where this show succeeds most is as a satire of musicals: how they can take the biggest monster and turn him into a loveable rogue with a song-and-dance number, but in doing so, it becomes as much a genuine, heartfelt musical as any at the height of the fifties. A political pantomime that tells the story of America better than Hamilton could.

I can't guarantee you'll bump into Harry Shearer and Tom Leopold in the lobby, but this might be your best chance. Here Comes J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical is on at the King's Head Theatre in Islington, London until the 16th of August, with tickets from £10 to £45. Oh yes, and the theatre is air-conditioned…

Here Comes J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical Review by Rich Johnston 8.5 / 10 Review: Here Comes J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical is a Broadway show above a London pub, without compromise, by Harry Shearer, Tom Leopold, Peter Matz, Josh Seymour and starring Bryan Batt Credits Writer Harry Shearer Writer Tom Leopold Music Peter Matz Director Josh Seymour Choreography Bill Deamer Actor Bryan Batt Actor Marc Elliott Actor Alfie Parker Actor Hugo Bolton Actor Lucy O'Bryan Actor Reuban Khan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!