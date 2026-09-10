Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: camera, Rision

Rision Launches New Magic Pro USB Thermal Camera

Rision has a brand-new device for your smartphone to help with everyday inspections, as they launched the Magic Pro USB Thermal Camera

Article Summary Rision launches the Magic Pro USB Thermal Camera, turning smartphones, tablets, and Windows PCs into inspection tools.

Rision Magic Pro features a 256 x 192 sensor, QuadIR 512 x 384 imaging, 25 Hz refresh rate, and ±2% accuracy.

Built for electrical, HVAC, building, and automotive checks, Rision Magic Pro helps spot heat issues with precision.

Battery-free USB-C design, AI BiSpectrix fusion, radiometric capture, and one-tap PDF reports make Rision versatile.

Rision has launched a new camera on the market as an attachment for your smartphone with the Magic Pro USB Thermal Camera. As you can see, you simply attach this to the end of your device and interact with it using an app, as it will give you multiple ways to utilize its thermal-detection imaging system. You'll be able to utilize it for electrical monitoring, HVAC checks, building inspections, and for automobile checks. We have more details about the camera below, as it's available through their website for $300.

Rision Magic Pro USB Thermal Camera

The Magic Pro turns a smartphone, tablet, or Windows computer into a full thermal inspection tool. It shares the Magic's 24-gram, battery-free USB-C design, AI BiSpectrix fusion, and free Rision View apps, and adds the image detail needed to inspect, document, and report on complex thermal scenes. The Rision Magic Pro matches the Magic's ≤40 mK sensitivity, 25 Hz refresh rate, -4 °F to 1112 °F (-20°C to 600°C) range and ±2% accuracy. Its difference is the sensor: a native 256 × 192 array, processed by QuadIR into a 512 × 384 image. Individual breakers, terminals, HVAC tubing, or a single pipe behind drywall resolve as distinct objects, with clear separation, and every point, line, and area measurement lands on the right component. Radiometric photos, video and one-tap PDF reports carry that same detail to the client.

From electrical panels to HVAC systems, the Magic series handles a wide range of inspections, including but not limited to:

Electrical: Monitor five breakers at once; a threshold alert flags any circuit running hotter than its neighbors .

Monitor five breakers at once; a threshold alert flags any circuit running hotter than its . HVAC: Compare supply and return temperatures, and film a compressor's start-up to catch faults that only appear under load.

Compare supply and return temperatures, and film a compressor's start-up to catch faults that only appear under load. Building and energy audits: Map insulation gaps, thermal bridges and air leaks across a whole facade, then deliver a PDF report tying every anomaly to a visible-light photo.

Map insulation gaps, thermal bridges and air leaks across a whole facade, then deliver a PDF report tying every anomaly to a visible-light photo. Mechanical and automotive: Track bearings, motors and brake discs with real-time waveform graphs.

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