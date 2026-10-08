Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hapopy, marvel

Robert Downey Jr. Brings His happy coffee to Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr's happy coffee brand is partnering with Marvel Studios to promote the launch of Avengers: Doomsday with collectible cans.

Article Summary Robert Downey Jr.’s happy coffee teams with Marvel Studios for an Avengers: Doomsday collectible can promotion.

Eight Avengers: Doomsday can designs feature Thor, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Gambit, Mystique, and more.

The crossover rolls out across four happy RTD coffees, including cold brews and lattes, in 11-ounce collectible cans.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, with happy coffee cans arriving in stores now to build buzz.

The happy coffee brand, co-founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky, is working with Marvel Studios on a new cross-promotion for Avengers: Doomsday. In a collab that we're shocked didn't happen sooner, several cans of the brand's coffee will be adorned with members of the Avengers, X-Men, and Doctor Doom, all serving as a promotion for the film ahead of its release on Decmber 18. You'll be able to collect Thor, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Mr. Fantastic, Mystique, Black Panther, The Thing, and Gambit, on four of their most-loved canned coffees, to celebrate a "happy Doomsday." We have more details and a few quotes from everyone involved below, as they're hitting store shelves now.

Avengers: Doomsday Arrives With happy Coffee

Wishing Marvel fans and coffee enthusiasts alike a "happy Doomsday," the collaboration offers eight collectible (and seriously delicious) can designs, featuring legends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Black Panther, Captain America, Gambit, Mister Fantastic, Mystique, The Thing, Thor, and, of course, Doctor Doom, played by happy co-founder Downey. The lineup features four of happy's most popular RTD options: classic and tahitian vanilla cold brews as well as vanilla and chocolatey chip lattes. The coffee can be savored, sipped, or collected by happy and Marvel fans alike, and comes in 11-oz cans printed with high-resolution, tactile graphics.

"Doomsday is coming. We brought coffee," said Downey. "Eight cans, eight characters, zero spoilers."

"When the stakes are this high, every hero needs the right fuel," said Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships & Promotions, Disney. "As fans gear up to see Avengers: Doomsday in theaters, happy is giving them a fun way to get charged up and ready for their next adventure."

"A company called happy collaborating with a movie called Doomsday felt too perfect to pass up," said Dubitsky. "Great films like this create anticipation, participation, connection, and, ultimately, joy. That's the business we're in, too. Coffee is our first delivery system, with plenty more ways to deliver that feeling ahead."

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