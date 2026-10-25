Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: robert downey jr, Specs

Robert Downey Jr. Named Chief Customer Experience Officer For SPECS

Robert Downey Jr. has been named Chief Customer Experience Officer at SPECS

Article Summary Robert Downey Jr. joins SPECS as honorary Chief Customer Experience Officer to help spotlight its AR glasses.

Downey Jr. will work with SPECS on new Lens experiences, hardware ideas, content, and live AR experiences.

His first SPECS project is a new video series showing how AR glasses can enhance work, golf, art, and entertainment.

Robert Downey Jr. and CEO Evan Spiegel say SPECS could make augmented reality more useful for daily life and work.

SPECS made a pretty fun announcement this past week, naming Robert Downey Jr. their new Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO). Part publicity stunt and campaign, part promotional material to get their latest Augmented Reality glasses seen by the public, the move puts one of the most recognizable actors at the forefront of the designs as they look to offer many different applications to everyday life. You can read mroe from the announcement below, and see some of the new ads they have going out this month below.

Robert Downey Jr. Named Chief Customer Experience Officer For SPECS

Building on nearly twenty years of experience imagining augmented reality, Downey Jr. will work across different parts of the SPECS organization to explore new capabilities, shape new Lens experiences and develop original content. Downey Jr. will also collaborate on hardware and in-person experiences. Downey Jr. will work alongside the SPECS team to explore how augmented reality can improve the way people live and work, from everyday experiences in entertainment and education to specialized uses across medicine, engineering, and manufacturing.

As CCEO, Downey Jr. is launching his first project today – a collection of original episodes that put SPECS technology to the test. These initial episodes show how SPECS AR glasses can help you elevate workspaces, master golf, relax with an entertaining show, and develop artistic skills. They are available to watch now on the SPECS website or YouTube , which will be updated as new episodes drop. The content series offers a first look at Downey Jr.'s approach to his new role in making groundbreaking SPECS technology feel useful, approachable, and entertaining.

"Trying is believing. Having tested practically every wearable tech that's come to market in the last 20 years, and been largely unimpressed, I was absolutely sold on SPECS within 40 seconds," said Downey Jr. "The applications are endless. Families can share experiences instead of hunching over devices, skills can be honed, big business can streamline development. In short, it delivers on the promise of AR glasses made by a certain techno-optimist superhero I portrayed. Life imitates art-imitates life! I've never experienced the confident, warm and creatively inviting atmosphere that Evan has cultivated at SPECS anywhere else in the tech sector. Wait'll you see what we create for you to enjoy."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Robert Downey Jr. to SPECS to help shape the future of augmented reality," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. "Robert has been imagining what this technology could become for nearly twenty years, and it's an honor to work with him to bring that vision to life."

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