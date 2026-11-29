Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, rocky horror, thanksgiving
Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade in The Daily LITG, 29th November 2026
Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest reads.
- The top ten spans Fortnite, James Bond, Marvel’s Star Wars crossover, Batman notes, and Spider-Man’s Avengers rise.
- Additional picks spotlight Black Mirror’s White Bear preview and the previous Daily LITG featuring Spider-Man leading.
- LITG also revisits past November highlights, from Ahsoka and Frank Miller to Batman gossip and comic industry birthdays.
Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade in the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Rocky Horror" Makes MAGA Mad
- Doki Doki Literature Club Has Been Added to Fortnite
- How Ian Fleming Really Wanted James Bond To Look
- The Star Wars Marvel Crossover Is Fully Written And Half Drawn
- Midnight & Chainkata Lead Top 400 Comics In Comic Shops Last Week
- Why Glenn Fabry Said No To 2000 AD Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary Event
- Absolute Wonder Woman #26 On The Week's Top 10 Comics Bestseller List
- Blokees Debuts New Transformers Defender Combiner Set with Volcanicus
- Deniz Camp & Scott Snyder On The "Batman Doesn't Sit" DC Editor Note
- Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- A New Black Mirror Preview For 2027, White Bear From Twisted Comics
- Spider-Man Leading The Avengers In The Daily LITG, 28th November 2026
In LITG one year ago, Ahsoka with Claudia Black
- Ahsoka: Claudia Black Discusses Star Wars Series, Season 2 & More
- Starfleet Academy: Lynch on Colm Meaney, Fulfilling Star Trek Dream
- Grant Morrison On Batman/Deadpool "Plot Need Not Be The Best Possible"
- Turn-Based Roguelike Primal Fray Has Launched On Steam
- Crunchyroll Offers Anime Fans Big Subscription Deals for Black Friday
- Michael Keaton Returns As Batman with New Blue & Grey Hot Toys Figure
- Jock's Absolute Joker Double Splash Page From Absolute Batman #15
- It's "A PAW Patrol Christmas" Tonight! Check Out Our Holiday Preview
- Tim Seeley Quits Twitter After Online Response To Marvel's Magik Comic
- The Return Of Steve Bissette's Tyrant For 2026
- Ahoy Comics Full February 2026 Solicits With Babs And Toxic Avenger
- Captain Underpants: First Epic Manga by Dav Pilkey's 750,000 Print Run
- Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin & Giovanni Rigano's Graphic Novel About War
- Frankenstein in Prana/Source Point Press Full February 2026 Solicits
- Snow Monkey in Red 5 Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits
- 104 Black Friday Sales From Comic Book Stores Today
- Some Kind Of Dog Show in The Daily LITG, 28th November 2025
In LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine
- Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine
- The National Dog Show: Our Viewing Guide to The Thanksgiving Tradition
- Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Series Finale Overview, Image Gallery Released
- Is Dune: Prophecy Everything Wrong with Prestige Genre Television?
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Our Guide to 2024's Floats & Balloons
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know
- Bluey Blows a Paw During Pre-Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Inflation
- And Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Cover For The Weeknd
- How 25% Tariff & Taxes Might Affect The American Comic Book Industry
- Action Lab Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed By US Courts
- PrintWatch: Walking Dead, X-Men, WCA, Snotgirl & Moon Following Is Us
- Damian Connelly's One Shot in Massive/Sumerian February 2025 Solicits
- A Look Inside One World Under Doom or The Rise Of Emperor Doom
- DC LATE: Batman Off World, Nice House By The Sea & Little Batman
- 59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow
- Superman & Lois Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 28th of November 2024
LITG three years ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something
- FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity Just Said Something & We Agree With?!?
- CM Punk Drops Killer Pipe Bomb in WWE Raw Return; AEW Dead
- The Dark Knight Reverses: Is Frank Miller's Batman Frontal Or Not?
- Si Spurrier Does With Nightcrawler What Chris Claremont Wasn't Allowed
- Norah Stone Of Blue Earth Revealed In Action Comics #1059 (Spoilers)
- DC Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics
- Big Batman Gossip About Zur-En-Arrh, Failsafe, Joker & Dark Prisons
- Star Trek: Picardo Praises Frakes for Hallmark Film, Not His Co-Star
- BBC Paid Pat Mills & Dave Gibbons For Doctor Who, Panini Did Not
- DC Has Two-Term President Joe Biden Condemn Wonder Woman (Spoilers)
- "Unalive" Is Not Just For Deadpool, It's For Ms Marvel Too
- Godkiller Spiderland Banned From Being Printed in China & South Korea
- S.R. Appavu Sells YA Trans Horror Graphic Novel, The Ghost Key
- Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V in The Daily LITG, 28th of November 2023
LITG four years ago, Justice Society Of Death
- Welcome To The Justice Society, You Won't Survive The Experience
- The New DC Comics Members Of Stormwatch & More Wildstorm Spoilers
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event
- Patsy Walker, Hellcat, Returns to Marvel in 2023 with Sleepwalker
- James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More
- DC Comics To Introduce New Ukrainian Superhero, Core
- Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
- How Superman, Wildstorm & Blue Beetle Tie Into Dark Crisis This Week
- Al Ewing Retcons Rocket Raccoon Retcon With $20 Off Marvel Unlimited
- Spider Queen Does Whatever A Spider Can in The Eagle #2, at Auction
- Bad Idea Selling Lottery Flash Drives For $50 Each On Cyber Monday
- Growing Pangs Sequel Turning Twelve by Kathryn Ormsbee & Molly Brooks
- Scholastic Buys Rights to More City of Dragons for Six Figures
- Stan Yan Has Sold The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang to Atheneum
- Adam Foreman's Slice of Mallow To Be Published As MG Graphic Novels
- Flash Season 9 Teaser Debunked in the Daily LITG, 28th November 2022
LITG five years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
- The Walking Dead: WB Finale Has Us Worried for One Very Real Reason
- Today Is Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
- Babylon 5: JMS Sees Pilot Shoot Early Spring; Possible Fall 2022 Debut
- Today Is Sableye Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; Rangers Update
- Dexter: New Blood E04 Preview: Harrison's Heroics Prove Problematic
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- Oni Press Latest To Join Lunar Distribution?
- ClickUp Party Overlooking San Diego Comic-Con Last Night (Photos)
- Fawcett's Captain Marvel Goes to War in Early Whiz Comics, at Auction
- Doctor Strange's Secrets Revealed in Strange Tales #115, at Auction
- Graveneye: A Flawed but Deeply Personal Transgressive Gothic Horror
- She-Hulk's Original Star Turn in Savage She-Hulk #1, Up for Auction
- Hulk, Spider-Man And Thor Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Showfloor Gallery Of San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition Day Two
- Green Lantern #8 Review: Shines Strongly
- Comic Store In Your Future: Solve That Comic Fan's Gift-Giving Dilemma
- S.W.O.R.D. #10 Review: A Big Swing
- Eat The Rich #4 Review: A Nail Biter
- Nightwing #86 Review: Under Siege
- Final San Diego Comic-Con Day- The Daily LITG, 28th Of November 2021
LITG six years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Watch The Trailer For Ryan Murphy's Netflix Film The Prom Now
- Infinity War Celebrates the Birthday of Bruce Lee With New Statue
- Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip: In Praise of Some Sought-After Sorkin
- Young Rock: 90s Dwayne Johnson Takes Flight; Andre the Giant Preview
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
- Will Donny Cates Take Out X-Writer Jealousy on X-Men in King in Black?
- Naruto, One Piece, Bleach: Manga Light Novel Spinoff Round-up
- Chris Claremont's Advice to Aspiring Writers: Get a Day Job
- Adi Granov On Swiping His Own Iron Man For Boba Fett
- Angel And Monet Finally Giving Us X-Corp In X-Men's Reign Of X?
- DC Future State Sales Starts Strong On eBay
- Fourteen Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming Batman Comics
- Cooking With Deadpool Recipe Book Begins By Choosing The Right Knife
- Julian Hanshaw, Krent Able Follow "I Feel Machine" With "I Feel Love"
- Now Gardening Gets A Graphic Novel In 2021
LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And there was Marvel gossip, but that was all pre-pandemic.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- Gossip: Marvel Comics, Jason Aaron, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Moon Knight and Black Panther
- Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About the "Rub & Tug" Backlash
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- The Jim Shooter Files – When Stan Lee Chose John Romita Over Kyle Baker
- The Jim Shooter Files: Plagiarism
- Deadpool Getting Special 10" Black Friday Funko Pops
- "Superman & Lois": Elizabeth Tulloch's Casting Info Has Us Wondering…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Taylor, writer of DCeased and Nightwing
- James Reddington, political cartoonist.
- Maggie Thompson, longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide
- Andrea Albert, artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone.
- Marc Bernardin, writer of Push, Genius, The Highwayman, The Authority and Static Shock. Oh and the showrunner of Carnivale Royale
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.