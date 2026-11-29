Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, rocky horror, thanksgiving

Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade in The Daily LITG, 29th November 2026

Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest reads.

The top ten spans Fortnite, James Bond, Marvel’s Star Wars crossover, Batman notes, and Spider-Man’s Avengers rise.

Additional picks spotlight Black Mirror’s White Bear preview and the previous Daily LITG featuring Spider-Man leading.

LITG also revisits past November highlights, from Ahsoka and Frank Miller to Batman gossip and comic industry birthdays.

Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Rocky Horror Thanksgiving Parade in the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

In LITG one year ago, Ahsoka with Claudia Black

In LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine

LITG three years ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something

LITG four years ago, Justice Society Of Death

LITG five years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con

LITG six years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******

But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…

LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And there was Marvel gossip, but that was all pre-pandemic.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Taylor , writer of DCeased and Nightwing

, writer of DCeased and Nightwing James Reddington , political cartoonist.

, political cartoonist. Maggie Thompson , longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide

, longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide Andrea Albert , artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone.

, artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone. Marc Bernardin, writer of Push, Genius, The Highwayman, The Authority and Static Shock. Oh and the showrunner of Carnivale Royale

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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