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Roddenberry Entertainment Reveals Three Star Trek SDCC 2026 Panels

Roddenberry Entertainment will be hosting three different Star Trek panels during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 during the first two days.

Article Summary Roddenberry Entertainment brings three Star Trek SDCC 2026 panels to San Diego Comic-Con across the first two days.

Star Trek's Family Tree traces the franchise's influences, legacy, and enduring place in pop culture for its 60th anniversary.

Designing the Future explores 60 years of Star Trek visual evolution with rare Roddenberry Archive materials and insights.

A Star Trek astronomy panel teams Roddenberry with NASA JPL experts to examine alien contact and real-world space science.

Roddenberry Entertainment has announced it will hold three Star Trek panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. To be clear, these are not tied to Paramount or any of the franchise's current properties; they are being moderated by Roddenberry Entertainment as they look to pay homage to its 60th Anniversary. We have details from the organization below for you to check out if you plan to attend the event next weekend.

Star Trek's Family Tree (July 23, 12:30 pm, Room 24ABC)

For Star Trek's 60th anniversary, this panel explores the creative lineage that shaped the final frontier and the legacy it created in return. From early influences like Forbidden Planet and mid-century science fiction, to the groundbreaking ideas explored by Gene Roddenberry, and the countless films and series inspired by Trek, we map the franchise's place in pop culture history. Featuring creators, historians, and special guests, this conversation highlights the ideas, ethics, and imagination that continue to define Star Trek across generations.

Designing the Future: 60 Years of Star Trek Visual Evolution (July 24, 10:30 am, Room 10)

Star Trek's vision of the future has been shaped as much by its design as its storytelling. From the clean optimism of the original Enterprise to the layered realism of modern Trek, this panel explores how artists and designers have defined the look and meaning of the future across six decades. Using rare materials from the Roddenberry Archive, we examine how design choices reflect changing ideas about technology and humanity.

Out New Life and New Civilizations: Star Trek and Real-Life Astronomy (July 24, 7 pm, Room 23ABC)

When Jean-Luc Picard says the Enterprise's mission is "to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no one has gone before"—what does that mean? Science fiction powerhouse Roddenberry Entertainment has come together with some of the preeminent scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and experts in astronomy to break down what making contact with alien civilizations might entail and how we are working to make this science fiction fantasy into a concrete reality.

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