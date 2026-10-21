Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Pop Culture, Square Enix, Technology | Tagged: Final Fantasy, roland

Roland Releases Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition

Roland has released the new Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition, for those who love to broadcast and have a passion for the MMORPG.

Article Summary Roland unveils the Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition, a special streamer audio mixer launching in December for $330.

Built for gamers, podcasters, and livestreamers, Roland Bridge Cast manages game, chat, and mic audio with ease.

The Roland Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition adds exclusive Square Enix artwork and official FFXIV sound effects.

Roland packs in a high-gain mic preamp, dual-bus mixing, Game EQ presets, and voice effects for polished streams.

Roland has created a special edition of their Bridge Cast, as they have unveiled the Final Fantasy XIV Edition. This is basically like all of the designs they have had from this lineup before, only this time being given a special look, courtesy of a partnership with Square Enix. The build allows you to control multiple audio interfaces and mixers designed specifically for gamers, podcasters, and online livestreamers, and it helps add a bit of flash to it, especially if you're a fan of the MMORPG. We have more details about it below, as this edition will go on sale in December for $330.

Roland Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition

Roland's Bridge Cast platform is the ideal companion, leveraging the company's 50-plus years of audio expertise to deliver a more immersive gaming experience. Exclusive artwork from Square Enix brings Final Fantasy XIV to life on the panel and packaging with the iconic meteor mark and newly created character illustrations. Official Final Fantasy XIV game sound effects are easily accessible, ready for triggering alongside voice chats.

Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition features a high-performance microphone preamp that provides up to 75 dB of gain for clear, rich sound with a wide variety of microphones. There's also a powerful headphone amplifier, ensuring outstanding monitoring quality with standard headphones and headsets.

Users can easily manage multiple audio sources—including game sound, voice chat, and the microphone input—through a user-friendly interface. The dual-bus mixer architecture provides independent control of personal audio and the sound sent to a livestream, while dedicated knobs and buttons enable quick mixing adjustments during gameplay. Broadcast-grade effects are also on hand to enhance the audio quality and reduce background noise for a polished sound presentation.

Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition includes customizable Game EQ presets that allow players to emphasize important in-game sounds and create an optimized listening environment. Mic effects from Roland's VT series are also available, letting users completely transform their voices with pitch and formant settings and take on different personas as they play.

Bridge Cast Final Fantasy XIV Edition is the latest addition to a growing range of Bridge Cast products for online gamers and content creators. The original Bridge Cast model is available in Black and Ice White finishes and works with many gaming platforms, while Bridge Cast One provides core Bridge Cast audio features in a more streamlined design. For a unified audio and video solution, Bridge Cast X offers all the audio tools from Bridge Cast, plus video streaming features like multiple USB-C and HDMI ports, assignable control pads, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!