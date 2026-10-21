Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: JUPITER-8, roland

Roland Releases New JUPITER-8 Synthesizer For 45th Anniversary

Roland has a new version of the JUPITER-8 synthesizer as they are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the iconic instrument

Article Summary Roland celebrates the JUPITER-8’s 45th anniversary with the new JUPITER-08, a modern Boutique take on the classic synth.

Inspired by the 1981 original, the Roland JUPITER-08 delivers vintage-style tones heard on hits by Prince and Duran Duran.

Roland equips the JUPITER-08 with modern connections, a K-25m keyboard dock option, and expandable polyphony up to 32 voices.

A 64-step polyphonic sequencer, arpeggiator, and 17 effects make Roland’s JUPITER-08 a compact synth built for today.

Roland added a new item to their line of Boutique instruments, as you can now get your hands on a modernized version of the JUPITER-8 Synthesizer. The release is being made for the instrument's 45th Anniversary, serving as one of the hallmark synthesizers of the early '80s that helped define music for a time. This thing was used on tracks by Prince, Michael Jackson, Europe, Duran Duran, Flock of Seagulls, Depeche Mode, Journey, Queen, ABBA, The Cars, and more. Now you can get this 2026 edition that comes with modern connections, as well as a K-25m keyboard dock to serve as a standalone piece of hardware. We have more details below, as it's being sold for $550.

Roland Brings The JUPITER-8 Synthesizer Out For Its 45th Anniversary

Widely regarded as the king of polysynths, the Roland JUPITER-8 has been revered by generations of musicians since its debut in 1981. This powerhouse instrument helped define the era's electronic music with its huge, dreamy tones, and it continues to be heard in classic synth-pop tracks, video game soundtracks, film scores, modern pop hits, and more. The JUPITER-08 celebrates the 45th anniversary of the analog legend with this special addition to the Roland Boutique series. Offering sonic capabilities and interface features inspired by the original hardware, this powerful mini synth delivers classic sound, hands-on control, and modern performance tools in a go-everywhere design.



With its flexible sound engine, the JUPITER-08 is a highly capable musical tool. By default, the synth is set for a retro experience with the eight-part/two-voice architecture of the original JUPITER-8, but users can internally expand the polyphony to 32 voices to meet modern playing needs and craft all-new tonalities. With refined voice allocation and pitch behavior, theJUPITER-08 provides a rich, animated playing experience with enhanced polyphonic performance and genuine vintage-inspired character. The JUPITER-08 comes equipped with a two-part, 64-step polyphonic sequencer and an arpeggio function, ready to capture ideas and build dynamic, evolving sounds on the fly. Onboard processing is also available for extensive sound shaping and spatial enhancement. Users can tap into 17 unique effects—including chorus and MFX—plus dedicated delay and a reverb with five types and a unique shimmer mode.

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