Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Drums, roland

Roland Unveils Two New Electronic Drum Kits

Roland has released two new electronic drum kits this month, offering new options for drummers to practice their skills in smaller spaces.

Article Summary Roland unveils the TD-07DMK2 and TD-07KV2 electronic drum kits, built for home practice in compact spaces.

Roland prices the TD-07DMK2 at $900 and the TD-07KV2 at $1,100, with foldable designs for easy setup.

Both Roland kits feature mesh pads, a TD-07 sound module, Bluetooth support, and coach tools for skill building.

The Roland TD-07KV2 adds larger pads and dual crash cymbals, while both kits support future upgrades and accessories.

Roland dropped a couple of new items this week, showing off two new electronic drum kits to help drummers practice at home. The company showed off both the TD-07DMK2 and TD-07KV2 kits, the first one being a standard kit you'd find, while the latter comes with additional options for a much more complete kit. The idea behind them is that you can practice at home without taking up as much space, and you can fold them up for convenience. Not to mention having a programmable board nearby to make them sound how you'd like. We have more details on both models below, as they're available for $900 and $1,100, respectively.

Drumroll Please: Roland Rolls Out Two New Electronic Drum Kits

The TD-07DMK2 is the most affordable kit in the updated TD-07 series, offering a five-piece configuration with smaller pads. The compact size is ideal for tight spaces, and an additional cymbal arm is included, allowing users to upgrade to a second crash later. The five-piece TD-07KV2 includes larger pads and two crash cymbals for a more immersive drumming experience. Larger drum pads offer greater freedom of movement, providing more room for rudiments, fills, and classic drum solos.

The TD-07DMK2 and TD-07KV2 come with snare and tom pads from the V-Drums 3 Series, offering improved playability and the latest sensor systems for precise sound triggering. Roland's famous dual mesh head pads provide natural stick rebound and resistance that feel just like traditional acoustic drums, perfect for building skills that translate to bigger kits. Both kits also include a freestanding KD-10 kick pad with a natural playing feel and support for single and double beaters.

The drum racks in the TD-07DMK2 and TD-07KV2 kits come with many components pre-installed, making them among the easiest e-kits to set up. Packaging materials have also been reduced to minimize waste. An updated drum rack design has a wider center pipe than previous models, allowing users to upgrade to the KDQ-8 kick pad from the V-Drums Quiet Design series for the ultimate in low-noise performance.

Both kits are based around the powerful TD-07 module. Players can explore a wide selection of authentic pro drum tones via a free-flowing, intuitive interface. Deep editing tools are also available to personalize sounds and save kits for later recall. Bluetooth is built in, allowing drummers to play along with songs on their phone and work with audio and MIDI data in various music apps.

The TD-07's updated coach mode offers a series of fun onboard exercises for drum timing and accuracy, keeping players focused on daily improvement. Levels range from easy to hard, and scoring provides practical benchmarks to track progress. An advanced metronome is also available, a time-tested tool for improving groove. Players can further develop their skills with the included Drum Pass, an exclusive Roland bundle of interactive Melodics lessons developed for V-Drums players.

The TD-07DMK2 and TD-07KV2 are compatible with a wide range of Roland drum/ cymbal pads and accessories, allowing users to enhance their kits as skills evolve and needs change. A very useful accessory for every V-Drums player is the RSH-10, a specially designed smartphone holder that securely mounts a device within the drum kit while jamming with songs and running through Drum Pass lesson content.

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