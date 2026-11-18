Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: F1, Pepsi, Roy Choi

Roy Choi & Pepsi To Hold Free Vegas Food Event During F1 Weekend

Pepsi has partnered with chef Roy Choi and MGM Resorts to hold a free local food event during F1 Weekend with a number of interesting options

Article Summary Pepsi, Roy Choi, and MGM Resorts will host the free Food Deserves Pepsi Flavor Circuit in Las Vegas on November 19-21.

Pepsi’s F1 Weekend event at 3770 Las Vegas Boulevard will pair local food, activities, and race viewing with reservations online.

Roy Choi will serve his event-only Chimi-Crunch Slippery Shrimp, a twist on a popular dish from his Park MGM restaurant.

Pepsi’s Vegas lineup includes Best Friend, Glass Box, Herbs & Rye, Taco y Taco, and Doritos Loaded with 11 menu items.

Pepsi has partnered with acclaimed chef Roy Choi to host a special free food event during F1 Weekend in Las Vegas, in collaboration with MGM Resorts International. From November 19-21 at 3770 Las Vegas Boulevard, attendees can experience local cuisine with a splash of Pepsi, with several options to enjoy while also taking part in activities and watching the race. We have the finer details of everything you can experience below, as those who are in the area and wish to attend can sign up to make a reservation on this website.

The Food Deserves Pepsi Flavor Circuit

Acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and James Beard Award winner Roy Choi will make an on-site appearance, bringing the bold, creative approach to food that helped establish him as an architect of the modern food truck movement. Best known for co-founding Kogi BBQ, Choi pioneered a new take on street food by bringing Korean and Mexican flavors together. With a career built on unexpected flavor combinations, Choi will showcase his distinctive style during Las Vegas race weekend with an event-exclusive dish. A twist on one of the bestselling dishes at his popular Park MGM restaurant Best Friend, Choi's Chimi-Crunch Slippery Shrimp features crispy rock shrimp, chili mayo, walnuts, crispy garlic, and cilantro oil.

Food Deserves Pepsi will bring together four Las Vegas restaurants and a Doritos Loaded pop-up, offering guests 11 signature menu items that span local favorites and new culinary creations. Guests can select up to two complimentary items from each participating restaurant or concept, exploring a range of flavors and styles designed to delight foodies and fans alike.

Featured restaurants and dishes paired with ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar include:

Best Friend: Chef Roy Choi's Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant at Park MGM, known for its blend of Korean flavors and Los Angeles street food culture, will serve a Pork Belly Skewer with salsa verde and crushed peanuts, along with Delicious Date Cake with caramel glaze and whipped cream.

Chef Roy Choi's Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant at Park MGM, known for its blend of Korean flavors and Los Angeles street food culture, will serve a Pork Belly Skewer with salsa verde and crushed peanuts, along with Delicious Date Cake with caramel glaze and whipped cream. Glass Box: Recently opened by award-winning Chef Ethan Yang, this restaurant brings Asian coastal-inspired cuisine to Las Vegas, drawing on Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese influences. Offerings will include Hamachi with edamame-avocado purée and a Salmon Poke Bowl with yuzu mango ponzu.

Recently opened by award-winning Chef Ethan Yang, this restaurant brings Asian coastal-inspired cuisine to Las Vegas, drawing on Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese influences. Offerings will include Hamachi with edamame-avocado purée and a Salmon Poke Bowl with yuzu mango ponzu. Herbs & Rye: The award-winning steakhouse will showcase its take on classic comfort food with a Filet Slider topped with creamy horseradish and caramelized onions, alongside Meatballs simmered in a spicy chorizo and onion stew, finished with goat cheese.

The award-winning steakhouse will showcase its take on classic comfort food with a Filet Slider topped with creamy horseradish and caramelized onions, alongside Meatballs simmered in a spicy chorizo and onion stew, finished with goat cheese. Taco y Taco: This family-owned Mexican eatery brings together fresh classic ingredients with a modern twist, serving a Carne Asada Quesadilla and Esquites, a Mexican street corn dish.

This family-owned Mexican eatery brings together fresh classic ingredients with a modern twist, serving a Carne Asada Quesadilla and Esquites, a Mexican street corn dish. DORITOS LOADED: This bold, flavor-packed concept puts a creative spin on familiar favorites featuring the brand's iconic tortilla chips. Offerings will include DORITOS LOADED Flamin' Hot Buffalo Chicken, topped with popcorn chicken, hot sauce, carrot-celery slaw and blue cheese, and Doritos Loaded Cheesesteak, featuring steak, peppers, cheese and onions.

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