Posted in: Pop Culture, Samsung, Technology | Tagged: Instagram

Samsung Adds Instagram To Their Smart TV Options

Instagram for TV is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, letting you browse feeds, watch Stories and Reels on the big screen — posting still requires your phone.

Article Summary Samsung Smart TV owners can now download Instagram for TV and watch feeds, videos, and creator content on a bigger screen.

The Samsung Instagram app supports browsing your feed, discovering accounts, and viewing videos, but posting still requires a phone.

Instagram for TV adds interest-based channels, making it easier for Samsung households to find comedy, sports, and creator picks.

New Instagram TV features include big-screen Stories and testing for horizontal video, while casting remains for Google TV and Fire TV.

Samsung announced this week that they are giving social media lovers a chance to add a platform to their Smart TVs, as Instagram for TV is now on its platform. The app will work the way it has for other platforms where it rolled out, allowing you to access your feed, check out other people to know, browse videos, and more. About the only thing you can't do is post or cast from your TV; you'll still need your smartphone to do all of the regular day-to-day sharing options. We have more details from the announcement below, as the app is available to download right now.

Instagram For TV is Now Available For Your Samsung TV

We've heard from our community that Instagram for TV is often a shared experience. Friends and family watch together, pass the remote, and swap recommendations in real time. That's why the features we're testing today are designed to make discovering, sharing, and enjoying Instagram easier with the people around you.

Channels are organized around your interests. Instead of debating what to watch, channels make it easier to find videos everyone in the room can enjoy together, whether that's comedy, sports, or your favorite creators.

Cast Reels from your phone. Found something worth sharing? Send Reels directly from your phone to your TV in just a few taps. Casting is available today on Google TV and Fire TV, including videos from your Saved tab, making it easier to bring your favorite finds to the group.

Stories on the big screen. Catch up on what friends and creators are sharing without crowding around a phone.

Horizontal video. You asked, we listened. We're testing a dedicated home for horizontal videos, giving creators more ways to reach audiences and making it easier to enjoy content designed for the TV screen.

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