Posted in: Pop Culture, Samsung, Technology | Tagged: Gamescom 2026, Odyssey Gaming Monitor

Samsung Reveals New Odyssey Gaming Monitors at Gamescom 2026

Samsung unveiled new Odyssey gaming monitors at Gamescom 2026 — most models will arrive in 2027, while the Odyssey G6 is expected globally in H2 2026.

Samsung had a number of awesome reveals happen at Gamescom 2026, as the company showed off some of its new Odyssey gaming monitors. This was basically a showcase for attendees to see everything they had to offer for gamers in the best way possible, depending on the kind of visuals and experience you're looking for.

Among the additions to their lineup that were revealed were the new Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SJ model), the Odyssey OLED G7 (G75SJ model), the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SJ model), and the Odyssey G6 (G60H model). As you can see from the images here, they all give a great presentation, some with 3D elements added, others with a wider screen.We have the finer details below of everything shown off as these monitors will start hitting the market in 2027.

Odyssey OLED G9: 49-Inch OLED

The Odyssey OLED G9 is the world's first 49-inch DQHD gaming monitor with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate. It features a fifth-generation QD-OLED panel with Penta Tandem technology. Its five-layer panel structure is up to 1.3 times more efficient and offers up to twice the lifetime of the previous generation. The RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout reduces color fringing and supports clearer text, while the display reaches a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits on a 3% window at 4K resolution.

Built for players who want a wider field of view without giving up speed, the Odyssey OLED G9 features Dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440), a 360 Hz refresh rate, a 0.03 ms GtG response time, and Dual Mode support. Players can use DQHD at 360 Hz for a wide, high-resolution view or switch to Dual HD (2560 x 720) at up to 720 Hz when they want even faster performance.

Odyssey OLED G8: 4K OLED

The Odyssey OLED G8 is a 32-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor that pairs QD-OLED picture quality with a top refresh rate of up to 360 Hz for fast, fluid gameplay and Triple Mode support. It features a fifth-generation QD-OLED panel with Penta Tandem technology and RGB Stripe subpixels, and players can switch between UHD at 360 Hz, QHD at 520 Hz and FHD at 680 Hz to balance resolution and speed based on the game, device, and performance settings. Additionally, Samsung Glare Free technology uses a film that is 54% less glossy than conventional anti-reflection film, reducing external reflections for clearer daytime play.

The monitor will also feature a 0.03 ms GtG response time, and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 600. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and has NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support for detailed HDR visuals and smooth gameplay. Connectivity includes one DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20, two HDMI ports, one USB-C port with 98 W Power Delivery, a USB hub with two downstream ports, and KVM support.

Odyssey OLED G7: A New Category with 42-inch Curved OLED Gaming

The Odyssey OLED G7 is the world's first 42-inch 16:9 curved OLED gaming monitor, with a screen area approximately 72% larger than the previous 32-inch model. It combines 1000R curvature, 4K OLED picture quality, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03 ms GtG response time. Its curved screen, with a radius of 1,000 mm, brings the edges closer to the player's line of sight to deliver a massive cinematic view optimized for RPG and open-world games. At the same time, Glare Free technology reduces reflections from external light sources for clearer daytime play.

Odyssey G6: Pushing Competitive Play to 1,100Hz

The 27-inch Odyssey G6 is the world's first 1,100 Hz gaming monitor built for FPS players who place speed and motion clarity first. It builds on the model introduced at CES 2026 with an upgraded final launch specification of up to 1,100 Hz in HD and up to 600 Hz in QHD through Dual Mode. With a Fast IPS panel and 1 ms response time, the Odyssey G6 gives competitive players the option to prioritize sharper QHD detail or a higher refresh rate. The Odyssey G6 will be available globally in the second half of 2026.

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