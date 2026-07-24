Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: gundam, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con Announces Gundam Bases In Seattle And Minneapolis

The San Diego Comic-Con Gundam panel and showfloor booth, with the news that new Gundam Bases are coming to Seattle and Minneapolis

Friend of Bleeding Cool Jessie Rusu has had a whale of a time at San Diego Comic-Con, going to see the Gundam panel and then finding them on the showfloor. She tells us;

"Sitting in on this year's Gundam panel was amazing! Everyone was greeted with a giant swag bag full of goodies, including a t-shirt, a new promo card, a Gundam RX-78-2 model kit, and other items. We got to see the first look at the new anime, XARX-ZERO, and the new game, ROGUE ORBIT! Both of which will be coming out in 2027. These two entries into the Gundam universe are going to bring fans something they've never experienced before. For the first time in franchise history, humans will NOT be warring amongst themselves, but in fact, an alien force that has come from far beyond the stars, utilising FTL (faster-than-light) technology. We were introduced to both the newest Gundam protagonist and Gundam operator, Ray Azumi and his Gundam, designated GUNDAM ZERO, as well as the alien threat known as the Apocalypse. We were treated to trailers to both the anime and the game, which will tie into each other storywise. The anime showcases the humans' exploits 45 post-apocalypse invasion, and in the game, their continuing battles, 100 years after the show. For long-time fans of the series, expect those amazing mech battles that drew you to the show in the first place, and with the game, it's time to jump into the operator's chair once again! Both are so visually stunning that even casual fans will enjoy these new entries. "So don't you dare stop now…."

"During the panel, it was also announced that two new Gundam Bases are in the works in Minneapolis and Seattle."

Gundam Showcase 2026: Unveil the Next Gundam

Thursday July 23, 2026 10:30 am – 11:30am PDT Room 6BCF

A special panel showcasing the latest updates on the Gundam series for 2026, featuring an exciting lineup of guest speakers. From insights into upcoming titles, including new releases and continuing series, to the latest developments in North America, this session covers the present and future of Gundam with special panelists all the way from Japan.

That was the panel, and then it was time to head to the show floor… "On the floor, the Gundam booth does not disappoint. There's a cool walk-through with several suits on display and the new promos playing. The merch line is insane, no surprise there, but the rest of the booth was easy to get into. There's a new promo card being given out, I believe it is the same one from the panel. On the Mezzanine, there is a Gundam model kit workshop where you can build the RX-78-2 for free. There's also a Gundam board game demo happening throughout the day. Gundam really showed up this year and did not disappoint."

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