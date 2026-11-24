Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: earbuds, San Sound, Sanwear Hardwire

San Sound Announces New Sanwear Hardwire Earbuds

San Sound announced the Sanwear Hardwire wired earbuds, now available on their website for $100.

Article Summary San Sound announced Sanwear Hardwire wired earbuds for the holidays, with the new USB-C model priced at $100.

Sanwear Hardwire packs San Sound's Audio Cortex, with a built-in DAC, amplifier, and planar-dynamic drivers.

San Sound says the wired earbuds include an ENC mic, customizable action button, RGB lighting, and BattleFlex cable.

Sanwear Hardwire works with PS5, PC, Mac, Switch 2, Steam Deck, Android, and iPhone 15, but not Xbox.

San Sound has a new pair of wired headphones on the market, having announced the Sanwear Hardwire design this week. The company made a few changes to this one from their standard wireless design, while still retaining their built-in "Audio Cortex," which includes a dedicated DAC and amplifier, plus planar-dynamic drivers that have been fine-tuned for an ultra-wide dynamic range. Along with Holographic Audio to give them an extra boost above other wired designs. You can read more about them below; they're available on their website for $100.

San Sound Sanwear Hardwire Earbuds Bring a New Look

Hardwire's wired-earbud audio is redesigned from the ground up for today's demanding users—ranging from competitive gamers, audio-obsessed professionals, or someone who simply refuses to compromise on sound. It combines no lag, USB-C connection, 53-inch tangle-free BattleFlex cable, built-in ENC mic, customizable action button, and RGB pulse lighting—merging high-fidelity studio hardware with the practicality of a basic plug-in design.

Feel the Seal, Play Longer: Four sizes of silicone ear tips and three patented Freebit sport hooks come in the box, so you can match the fit to your ears. A proper seal blocks out the room and keeps the bass full, and the hooks hold these earbuds comfortably in place while you play at home or on the go.

Four sizes of silicone ear tips and three patented Freebit sport hooks come in the box, so you can match the fit to your ears. A proper seal blocks out the room and keeps the bass full, and the hooks hold these earbuds comfortably in place while you play at home or on the go. Advanced Mic, Built Into the Cable: The microphone sits in the inline Audio Cortex module, close to your mouth, for clear voice chat in-game, on Discord, and on calls. The on- board algorithm recognizes and adapts to your voice over time, boosting your frequencies and tuning everything else out. No boom arm, no separate microphone, and no headset clamping your head. Customize the action button to mute and unmute mic audio quickly.

Plug In, It Plays: The amplifier, DAC, and mic all live in one USB-C cable, so these wired gaming earbuds play straight from a USB-C port. No pairing, no dongle, and no battery, so nothing runs out mid-match. Inside each earbud is a proprietary planar-dynamic driver with a beryllium-infused diaphragm.

The amplifier, DAC, and mic all live in one USB-C cable, so these wired earbuds play straight from a USB-C port. No pairing, no dongle, and no battery, so nothing runs out mid-match. Inside each earbud is a proprietary planar-dynamic driver with a beryllium-infused diaphragm. Flexible, Strain-Relieved Cable: The BattleFlex cable is reinforced with ballistic nylon and built on silver-coated copper strands, with strain relief at the points where other earphone cables usually fail.

The BattleFlex cable is reinforced with ballistic nylon and built on silver-coated copper strands, with strain relief at the points where other earphone cables usually fail. One USB-C Cable, Multiple Devices: Works with USB-C audio devices including Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 and newer, and Android phones. Not compatible with Xbox. Does not connect to 3.5 mm headphone jacks or Lightning ports.

Works with USB-C audio devices including Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 and newer, and Android phones. Not compatible with Xbox. Does not connect to 3.5 mm headphone jacks or Lightning ports. Soundscape Integration: With the Soundscape app you can customize your sound, lighting, and gestures. Open the Command Center to create custom EQ or select from our specialized presets. Sound profiles live on the SANWEAR and follow to every device. Importantly, receive operating system updates, new sound profiles, beta features, and unlocks that keep Hardwire feeling new for years.

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