Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: SanDisk, Solid State Drive, SSD

Sandisk Expands Optimus SSD Line With Two New Models

Sandisk has decided to expand its line of Optimus solid-state drives with two new models, both of which are now on the market.

Article Summary Sandisk expands its Optimus SSD lineup with two new NVMe models built for PS5, ROG Xbox Ally, and PC gamers.

The Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P for PS5 and PS5 Pro offers up to 8TB, PCIe 4.0 speeds, and a custom heatsink.

The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100X targets ROG Xbox Ally and PC, delivering up to 4TB and read/write speeds up to 7,250/6,900 MB/s.

Pricing starts at $380 for the 1TB PS5 model and $630 for the 2TB ROG Xbox Ally and PC version from Sandisk.

Sandisk has decided to expand its SSD lineup, specifically catering to console players, as it revealed two new models to its Optimus SSD set. The two models are the Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 and the Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD for ROG Xbox Ally and PC. Both of which offer better memory storage and faster speeds compared to previous editions that were designed for the gaming platforms, with a smightly sleeker design to each. We have more details on both below, as the PS5 model starts at $380 for 1TB (going up to 8TB), while the ROG/PC model starts at $630 for 2TB (going up to 4TB).

Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD

Officially licensed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD allows you to store more titles with worry-free installation. Instantly add up to 8TB of storage to hold more of your favorite games. With an optimized heatsink built specifically for the PS5 and PS5 Pro M.2 slot, you won't need to worry about compatibility. Plus, the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles is tested for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, so you can store more and play more with confidence. Officially licensed for your PS5 console: Store and play more titles on a drive that's officially tested and licensed for your PS5 console, so you can keep gaming with confidence.

Exclusive heatsink design: With an exclusive heatsink design featuring the PlayStation logo and optimized for the PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Pro consoles' M.2 slot, installation and setup are worry-free.

With an exclusive heatsink design featuring the PlayStation logo and optimized for the PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Pro consoles' M.2 slot, installation and setup are worry-free. Store more, play more: With up to 8 TB of storage, your PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles have additional space to store up to 200 games (8TB model), so you still have room for the next big title.

With up to 8 TB of storage, your PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles have additional space to store up to 200 games (8TB model), so you still have room for the next big title. Storage that matches your reflexes: Take advantage of PCIe 4.0 NVMe Sequential Read/Write speeds of up to 7,300/6,600 MB/s (2TB and 4TB models) for a responsive, seamless gaming experience.

Take advantage of PCIe 4.0 NVMe Sequential Read/Write speeds of up to 7,300/6,600 MB/s (2TB and 4TB models) for a responsive, seamless gaming experience. No more compromising: Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer or delete games from your console with tested and approved storage for your PS5 or PS5 Pro console.

Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD

Play your XBOX games anywhere with the officially licensed Sandisk Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD for ROG XBOX Ally (X) and PC. Featuring Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 7,250/6,900 MB/s (2TB model), it's an ideal upgrade option for your PC, ROG XBOX Ally, or ROG XBOX Ally X. The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD is certified and tested for ROG XBOX Ally, ROG XBOX Ally X, and PC to obliterate load times and conquer your heftiest gaming sessions. Store more XBOX games and still have room for future updates and DLC with capacities up to 4TB. Upgrade now and get a 1-month trial of XBOX Game Pass Ultimate inside the box and help ensure you're ready to play your XBOX games anywhere.

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