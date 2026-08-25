Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Mew, Mewtwo, SanDisk, Storage Device

Sandisk Launches Mew & Mewtwo Pokémon Storage Devices

Sandisk has launched a pair of storage devices perfect for Pokémon fans, as they have new options featuring Mew and Mewtwo artwork.

Article Summary Sandisk and The Pokémon Company have launched Mew and Mewtwo storage devices tied to the franchise’s 30th Anniversary.

The Pokémon Portable SSD - Mewtwo Edition offers 500GB to 1TB, fast transfers, and a compact design for travel.

Sandisk says the Mewtwo Pokémon SSD is up to 5X faster than older portable hard drives and survives 2-meter drops.

The Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive - Mew Edition packs 128GB, broad device compatibility, and pocket-ready portable storage.

Sandisk and The Pokémon Company have teamed up to present a new pair of items for the game's 30th Anniversary, as Mew and Mewtwo have jumped onto some storage devices. First off, they made a Portable SSD featuring Mewtwo, featuring between 500GB and 1TB of storage to provide quick and easy access to files on the go, perfect for school and work. Meanwhile, they also released a new USB-C Flash Drive featuring Mew, this one only containing 128GB, designed to be ready to go at a moment's notice and easily carried in your pocket. We have the details of both for you below as they're available through the company's website.

Sandisk Pokémon Portable SSD – Mewtwo Edition

Introducing the Sandisk Pokémon Portable SSD, Mewtwo Edition, designed for Pokémon Trainers who carry their data in Pokémon style. Inspired by Mewtwo's incredible power, this drive brings storage that's up to 5X faster than old-school portable hard drives, built to withstand drops up to 2-meters and small enough to travel anywhere your journey takes you. More than a performance upgrade, it's a modern treasure, echoing Mewtwo's strength, resilience, and intensity while helping to protect your videos, projects, and digital creations. A bold fusion of innovative design and real-world speed, this SSD gives you compatibility, fast file transfers, and a compact design built for portability.

USB-C Flash Drive – Mew Edition

Introducing the Sandisk Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive, Mew Edition, with an iconic Mew design that captures the power of an ancestor of all Pokémon. With the convenience of USB-C technology, enjoy compatibility across a wide range of phones (app required), plus macOS and Windows computers. Boost your storage space to save up to 5,000 photos in this super-compact flash drive. The drive connects you to your past adventures and brilliant future, boosting your productivity anywhere you go, while displaying your love of Pokémon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!