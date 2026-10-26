Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: SanDisk

Sandisk Offers Four New Holiday 2026 Storage Options

Sandisk has new storage options for multiple devices, including expansion cards for Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Article Summary Sandisk unveils new holiday 2026 storage picks for gamers, covering Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and more.

Officially licensed Sandisk microSD Express for Nintendo Switch 2 offers up to 1TB and read speeds up to 880 MB/s.

Sandisk Optimus GX C50 expansion card boosts Xbox Series X|S storage with up to 2TB and internal SSD-level performance.

Sandisk also adds fast NVMe SSD options for handheld PCs and PS5, with capacities reaching 2TB and 8TB respectively.

Sandisk has launched a few new storage options ahead of the holidays to offer up some new ways for people to store what they need on the fly. Primarily for gamers, they have a new microSD Express Card for the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as their own take on the Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X|S. We have the details on these new items below, but keep in mind, many of these have multiple storage capacity options, so if one catches your eye, always check to see if they have what you need.

Expand your game library with the officially licensed Sandisk microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2. Designed, tested, and approved for use with Nintendo Switch 2, it delivers up to 880 MB/s read speeds to render vast worlds instantly. Store up to 36 games on a 1TB card and start playing right away. As action heats up, card temperatures stay within operating limits with Sandisk ThermAdapt technology. Built to withstand extreme conditions, it comes with a lifetime limited warranty to support your adventures ahead.

Game even faster on the go with the Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M NVMe SSDs with PCIe 4.0. Boasting Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 7,250/6,900 MB/s and integrated Sandisk nCache 4.0 technology, you can upgrade your compatible Steam Deck, MSI Claw, Microsoft Surface, or Dell laptop with capacities up to 2TB on M.2 2230. With a power-efficient architecture built for handheld gaming consoles and laptops, conquer hardcore gaming sessions while on the go.

With game releases for both AAA titles and indie games happening at a consistent release cadence, your Xbox Series X|S console storage fills up FAST, and once it's full, how do you pick which games to delete? Introducing the Sandisk Optimus GX C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox with up to 2TB of capacity, so you can store your ever-growing library. Upgrade now and get a 1 Month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate inside the box and ensure you're ready to play your Xbox games anywhere. And supercharge your community with one month of Discord Nitro, on us. Built with a super-speed core that leverages Xbox Velocity Architecture to deliver extremely fast, low-latency performance that matches the console's internal SSD, so you can play your AAA games directly off the card. Just plug the Sandisk Optimus C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox in – and game on.

Officially licensed for the PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Pro consoles, the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD allows you to store more titles with worry-free installation. Instantly add up to 8TB of storage to hold more of your favorite games. With an optimized heatsink built specifically for the PS5 and PS5 Pro M.2 slot, you won't need to worry about compatibility. Plus, the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles is tested for PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Pro consoles, so you can store more and play more with confidence.

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