Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: london, memoriam, theatre

Sci-Fi Holocaust Play, Memoriam by Noga Flaishon Gets Its London Cast

Sci-Fi Holocaust Play, Memoriam by Noga Flaishon, Gets Its Full Cast, ahead of its premiere in London next month

Article Summary Memoriam by Noga Flaishon has revealed its full London cast ahead of the Southwark Playhouse Borough premiere.

Beverley Klein leads as Rivka, joined by Rachel Barry, Jimena Larraguivel, Ashley Margolis and Ben Wiggins.

This sci-fi Holocaust drama explores memory-selling VR tech, family legacy, ethics and preserving survivor testimony.

Directed by Daniel Goldman, Memoriam runs in London from 22 October to 21 November 2026, with press night 26 October.

The full cast has now been announced for Noga Flaishon's new sci-fi play Memoriam, which receives its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough this autumn. Beverley Klein was already on board as grandmother Rivka. The 2025 Olivier Award nominee for Yente in Fiddler on the Roof is joined by Rachel Barry as her granddaughter Rachel, Jimena Larraguivel as Becky, Ashley Margolis as David and Ben Wiggins as Chris.

Set in the near future, the play imagines a world in which a tech company can extract, package and sell people's memories as fully immersive VR experiences. Rachel works as a buyer for the company. When her grandmother Rivka becomes the last living Holocaust survivor, Rachel sees both a professional opportunity and a profound responsibility: to preserve the most important memory the world may never otherwise keep. What follows is a family conflict about ownership, legacy, ethics and what we owe the dead.

Daniel Goldman directs for Tangram Theatre Company. The production runs from 22 October to 21 November 2026, with press night on 26 October.

Memoriam was selected for the Royal Court Theatre's Open Submissions Festival 2025 (one of five plays chosen from 3,000 applications), shortlisted for the Papatango Playwriting Prize, long-listed for the Verity Bargate Award, and named Runner Up in the Jewish Playwrights Prize 2025, which led to its world premiere at Main Street Theatre in Houston, Texas.

Beverley Klein's recent credits include Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and the original cast of Les Misérables. Rachel Barry was recently seen in The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre and the BBC's Sherwood. Jimena Larraguivel's screen work includes BBC's Twenty Twenty Six and Channel 4's Patience. Ashley Margolis appeared in The Band's Visit at the Donmar and Yentl at the Marylebone. Ben Wiggins' credits include Netflix's The Witcher and You, plus Antony & Cleopatra at the National Theatre. Tickets and further details are available here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!