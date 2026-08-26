Posted in: Pop Culture, Scuf, Technology | Tagged: controller, Scuf Gaming

SCUF Gaming Announces The SCUF Nemesis Pro 8K PC Controller

SCUF Gaming has a brand-new PC controller out on the market with the SCUF Nemesis Pro 8K PC Controller, upgraded for competitive gaming.

Article Summary SCUF Gaming unveils the Nemesis Pro 8K PC Controller, built for competitive play with ultra-fast wired and wireless options.

Up to 8,000Hz polling and TMR thumbsticks give SCUF Gaming players low-latency response and smoother long-term control.

Mechanical ABXY buttons, four rear paddles, and dual-mode instant triggers boost speed, precision, and flexibility in-game.

The SCUF Companion App and customizable designs let PC gamers fine-tune profiles, remap inputs, and personalize every setup.

SCUF Gaming introduced a brand-new gaming controller for PC players this week, as we got our first look at the new SCUF Nemesis Pro 8K PC Controller. As you can see here, the controller comes with all of the usual innovations and staples of the brand, but with the addition of pairing it with up to 8,000Hz polling, TMR thumbsticks, four integrated rear paddles, mechanical ABXY buttons, dual-mode instant triggers, and personalization software for all your customized needs. We have more details from the team below as they are currently selling multiple designs of the controller on their website for $200 each.

SCUF Introduces The Nemesis Pro 8K PC Controller

Built on fifteen years of innovation in performance gaming, the Nemesis Pro 8K PC family represents SCUF's most focused PC controller platform to date. Whether players prefer the freedom of ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or the simplicity of a dedicated wired connection, both models deliver the speed, precision, and control required for competitive play. With more than 160 patented innovations, SCUF has continually pushed controller performance forward by giving players faster inputs, greater customization, and ergonomics refined through years of competitive play. Nemesis Pro 8K PC builds on that legacy with a performance-driven design created for immediate, consistent, and precise control.

Up to 8K Polling: Up to 8,000Hz polling delivers ultra-responsive PC gaming and targets sub-1ms response. The Wireless model supports up to 8K polling in both 2.4GHz wireless and wired USB-C modes, while the Wired model delivers the same ultra-fast performance through USB-C.

Up to 8,000Hz polling delivers ultra-responsive PC gaming and targets sub-1ms response. The Wireless model supports up to 8K polling in both 2.4GHz wireless and wired USB-C modes, while the Wired model delivers the same ultra-fast performance through USB-C. TMR Thumbsticks: Tunnel Magnetoresistance thumbsticks provide the familiar feel of traditional analog sticks while helping resist the physical wear associated with stick drift, delivering smooth, precise control session after session.

Tunnel Magnetoresistance thumbsticks provide the familiar feel of traditional analog sticks while helping resist the physical wear associated with stick drift, delivering smooth, precise control session after session. Mechanical ABXY Buttons: Mouse-click mechanical switches across the ABXY buttons deliver fast actuation, crisp tactile feedback, and precise responsiveness for every critical input.

Mouse-click mechanical switches across the ABXY buttons deliver fast actuation, crisp tactile feedback, and precise responsiveness for every critical input. Four Integrated Rear Paddles: Four customizable rear paddles keep essential actions under your fingers so you can jump, slide, reload, and swap without taking your thumbs off the sticks. The inner paddles are removable and include blanking plates for players who prefer a two-paddle setup.

Four customizable rear paddles keep essential actions under your fingers so you can jump, slide, reload, and swap without taking your thumbs off the sticks. The inner paddles are removable and include blanking plates for players who prefer a two-paddle setup. Dual-Mode Instant Triggers: Switch between short, mouse-click instant triggers for fast-paced shooters and full-travel analog triggers for racing and other games that require precise, gradual control.

Switch between short, mouse-click instant triggers for fast-paced shooters and full-travel analog triggers for racing and other games that require precise, gradual control. Lightweight SCUF Companion App: Personalize advanced controller settings through a streamlined, easy-to-use PC app. Remap buttons and paddles, create and save profiles, adjust thumbstick and trigger response curves, fine-tune deadzones and sensitivity, and recalibrate the controller through an intuitive interface.

Personalize advanced controller settings through a streamlined, easy-to-use PC app. Remap buttons and paddles, create and save profiles, adjust thumbstick and trigger response curves, fine-tune deadzones and sensitivity, and recalibrate the controller through an intuitive interface. SCUF Customization: Choose from premium preconfigured colorways and designs or create a personalized controller through the SCUF Builder with millions of possible combinations. Availability may vary by region, channel, SKU, and launch timing.

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