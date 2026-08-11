Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: gaming chair, pokemon

Secretlab Expands Pokémon Collection With Grass, Fire, & Water-Types

Secretlab has expanded their options for the Pokémon Collection of gaming chairs with Grass, Fire, and Water-type options.

Article Summary Secretlab expands its Pokémon Collection with new Grass-, Fire-, and Water-Type SKINS for the TITAN Evo chair.

Each Pokémon design highlights classic starter-themed favorites, led by Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

The pixel art lineup joins existing Secretlab Pokémon options including Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar designs.

Secretlab SKINS offer a washable, easy-to-apply way to refresh a Pokémon gaming chair with new looks fast.

Secretlab revealed an expansion for their Pokémon Collection designs for their gaming chairs, as they have added Grass, Fire, and Water-types as options. As you can see here, they have created three new deisngs that show off several creatures in their pixelated designs, specifically for the three main types you get to choose from at the start of every mainline game in the franchise. The designs join Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar as part of the overall collection. We have more details below as they are available for the current TITAN Evo design.

Grass, Fire, & Water-Type Pokémon Get The Secretlab Treatment

The Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Collection takes you back to the moment you first put on your Trainer cap. Featuring iconic Grass, Fire, and Water-Type Pokémon, the lineup celebrates these favorites in the pixel art style. Each design is led by one of the most recognizable First Partner Evolutions — Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise — bringing back the excitement of starting a new journey. Spot your favorite Pokémon — each one rendered in adorable pixel art style. Stunning green, orange, and blue gradients fade from light to dark along the backrest, creating even more depth and detail.

Grass-Type Edition: Bask in the sun with the Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Grass-Type Edition. Featuring Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Bellsprout, and more, it invites you to take a closer look at every single Pokémon nestled in the grass.

Bask in the sun with the Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Grass-Type Edition. Featuring Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Bellsprout, and more, it invites you to take a closer look at every single Pokémon nestled in the grass. Fire-Type Edition: The Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Fire-Type Edition sports a scorching hot look, just like Charizard's Flamethrower. Charmander, Charmeleon, Arcanine, Rapidash, Flareon, and more round out the fiery company.

The Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Fire-Type Edition sports a scorching hot look, just like Charizard's Flamethrower. Charmander, Charmeleon, Arcanine, Rapidash, Flareon, and more round out the fiery company. Water-Type Edition: From ponds and lakes to the deep sea, the Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Water-Type Edition encourages you to peer into its depths to uncover Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Poliwag, Slowpoke, Goldeen, Gyarados, Lapras, and Vaporeon.

With Secretlab SKINS, you don't have to stick to just one design. Simply slip the sleeve over your Secretlab TITAN Evo for a fresh new look — with a wide range of designs to choose from, there's something for every season. Engineered for an indistinguishable form and fit on your Secretlab TITAN Evo. 360° protection from dirt and stains. Machine-washable for easy cleaning. Easy 3-minute application so you can switch up the look of your chair in an instant.

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