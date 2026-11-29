Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: Best Buy, gaming chair

Secretlab Launches Full U.S. Retail Experience Store in Los Angeles

Secretlab has opened a brand-new location in West Hollywood, California, and launched mini Secretlab spaces in 15 Best Buy stores across the U.S.

Article Summary Secretlab opened its first full U.S. Experience Store at 8464 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Secretlab store lets shoppers try chairs, desks, accessories, and Special Edition designs in person.

Customers can book Secretlab consultations online to test personalized setups and get product advice before buying.

Secretlab also launched 15 Best Buy mini-stores across the U.S. on November 18, with more locations planned.

Secretlab has expanded its operations this year into the United States by opening a dedicated storefront in Los Angeles and several mini-store locations within Best Buy locations across the country. First off, the new store is in West Hollywood, where they have all their products on display so would-be shoppers can find the right chair, desk, and other accessories without having to go through the website. Meanwhile, 15 Best Buy locations now have a small version of that store on their floors, with dedicated employees to help customers find what they need in a smaller environment. It's interesting to see the company expand this way since few chair companies have gone to this length. We have more details below about both options.

Secretlab Opens a Los Angeles Store

At 8464 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, our first Secretlab Experience Store will welcome visitors daily from 12 pm to 5:30 pm on Mondays and 12 pm to 7 pm Tuesday- Sunday, letting customers see how the complete Secretlab setup comes together. We'll showcase all our latest products, so customers will be among the first to see new releases in person. This includes officially licensed Special Edition designs, such as Automobili Lamborghini, Pokémon, One Piece, Spider-Man, Game of Thrones, and more. Customers can book a consultation on secretlab.co/experience-store with the chair, desk, and accessories they want to try. Our product experts will set up the customer's personalized configuration, so they can try it out in-store. Plus, customers can get tailored product advice and learn how to set it up themselves at home

Best Buy Locations

Starting from November 18, we'll be rolling out dedicated Secretlab spaces inside 15 Best Buy stores across the US, including California, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Texas, with more stores to come. For the first time, customers can go hands-on with the full Secretlab setup at a major US electronics retailer. Across these stores, customers can try out Secretlab chairs and desks for the right fit — and take their chosen products home with them.

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