Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar, Secretlab

Secretlab Launches Their First ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar

Secretlab has a new item available for their Magnus desk as they introduced the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar, a first for the company.

Article Summary Secretlab launched the ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar, its first monitor lighting accessory for Magnus desk setups.

The $180 add-on mounts magnetically to the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm with an elevated overhead design.

Secretlab says the 3-point adjustable arm gives wider light positioning and reduces screen glare and eye strain.

The ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar works with any VESA-mounted monitor and offers brightness, color temp, and RGB control.

Secretlab has a new piece of tech to go with their Magnus desks for people who need a little extra illumination, as they introduced their first ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar. The design of this is meant to give you some additional lighting when you need it so that you're not sitting in complete darkness at your desk, and it can easily be installed with your other products if you don't use one of their desks. We have the finer details from the company here, as it's currently selling for $180.

Secretlab ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar

Good desk lighting helps reduce monitor glare and eye strain over long hours. But the amount of light you need and its positioning changes with what you're doing. Yet, conventional monitor light bars offer limited control over both. They also sit on top of your monitor, restricting their range of adjustments. By attaching magnetically to the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm, the new Secretlab ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar Add-On solves this with an elevated, overhead design that arches above your screen.

Together with a flexible 3-point adjustment arm, it unlocks a wider and more precise range of adjustments for unmatched versatility. Compatible with any VESA-mounted screen and paired with a full spectrum of brightness and temperature options, it delivers the right light setting for every position, activity, and mood.

Elevated positioning delivers ultrawide, even lighting across your entire workspace without obstructing your screen, even on bezel-less displays. The asymmetrical optical design also directs light downward and away from your screen, minimizing reflections and glare while balancing the brightness contrast between your display and workspace for more comfortable viewing. Optimal light precisely where you need it The Secretlab ErgoArch Monitor Light Bar fits into any setup. Enjoy full control over color, brightness, and an immersive RGB backlight, plus compatibility with the webcam and monitor you already have.

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