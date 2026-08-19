Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: gaming chair

Secretlab Reveals New EasyFold Foldaway Armrest Design

Secretlab has revealed the next innovation for their line of gaming chairs, with the new EasyFold Foldaway Armrest design for their lineup.

Article Summary Secretlab unveils EasyFold Foldaway Armrests, a new gaming chair upgrade built to free up space in seconds.

The unlock, rotate, and fold design helps musicians, gamers, and users with disabilities move more comfortably.

EasyFold armrests pair with Secretlab TITAN Evo and Classic Series chairs while keeping ergonomic support intact.

Secretlab adds 4D adjustability and CloudSwap compatibility, with left and right armrests available for pre-order.

Secretlab has introduced a brand-new innovation to their line of gaming chairs, showing off the EasyFold Foldaway Armrest. This is a highly requested item among users of their chairs for years, ourselves included, as they have created a way to neatly fold an armrest down to provide greater freedom of movement. Primarily designed for musicians, this also works well for gamers and those with disabilities who need an easier way to rest in the chair. The design was created to work with three steps: unlock, rotate, and fold. We have more details from the company about it below, as both are available for pre-order on their website.

Secretlab Modifies Its Design With The EasyFold Foldaway Armrest

The main problem echoed within the community, including Reddit threads like this one (here's another , and many more ), is that the armrests of desk chairs get in the way when strumming. One common solution is to remove the entire armrest. In addition to the extra tools and effort, doing this also leaves them without support for their forearms when they switch back to working and gaming — after all, armrests play a crucial role in supporting your wrists and elbows, on top of relieving strain on your neck and shoulders.

Designed to be neatly stowed away in an instant, these new armrests give you all the space needed to play unobstructed. And when used in tandem with a Secretlab TITAN Evo and Classic Series chair, you can do more than ever — game, work, and now, jam out — while still giving your whole body the optimal support where it matters, from your neck to your shoulders, lower back, thighs, and more.

Both the left and right armrests have also been cleverly designed to comfortably clear the different levers on either side of the Secretlab chair, giving you a seamless folding experience. And, whenever the situation calls for it, you can simply restore the Secretlab EasyFold Foldaway Armrests back to their original positions to enjoy the full 4D adjustability, with smooth, precise adjustments in four directions. Musicians aren't the only ones who can benefit from having more space for movement — First Person Shooter (FPS) gamers, too, need this for more efficient and precise gameplay.

These armrests also come with Secretlab's CloudSwap Technology — a fan favorite feature that was first introduced in the Secretlab TITAN Evo, which allows you to switch between different magnetic armrest tops to further personalize your chair.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!