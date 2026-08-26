Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: gaming chair, marvel, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Secretlab Unveils Its First Spider-Man-Themed Gaming Chair

Secretlab has webslinged into the Spider-Man conversation with a brand-new themed gaming chair design featuring Spidey's iconic suit.

Article Summary Secretlab debuts its first Spider-Man gaming chair, giving the TITAN Evo a bold red-and-black Marvel makeover.

The Spider-Man Edition features Spidey’s emblem, web-inspired detailing, and subtle Venom-like tendrils.

Built with Secretlab SoftWeave Plus Fabric, the Spider-Man chair pairs comic-book style with premium comfort.

Priced around $686, the Secretlab Spider-Man gaming chair packs TITAN Evo support for long gaming sessions.

Secretlab has unveiled a brand-new gaming chair design that will get some spidey-senses tingling, as they showed off the new Spider-Man look. They have gone out of their way to make this look and feel like a unique item that Peter Parker might actually have in his house, as it comes with all the features their TITAN Evo design already has, but with this lovely black-and-red design to mimic this outfit. Along with some hints of Venom having an influence. We have more details from the company below, as the chair is going for about $686 right now on their website.

The Secretlab Spider-Man Gaming Chair Webslings Into Your Office

Designed with impeccable detail, the chair is a loving homage to Spider-Man. Releasing on the back of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Secretlab TITAN Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition is a must-have centerpiece for every Spider-Man fan's setup. A distinctive red-and-black palette embodies speed, style, and power. With the Spider-Man-inspired emblem on the backrest, channel the heroic spirit of Marvel's beloved Super Hero. Upholstered in Secretlab SoftWeave Plus Fabric, the Secretlab TITAN Evo Marvel Spider-Man Edition weaves a web of silken lines on its back. Every strand is rendered in crisp detail, made possible by an advanced knitting process that gives full control over every thread. Additionally, as a nod to Venom, dark tendrils creep along the side wings and seat base.

The multi-award-winning Secretlab TITAN Evo is engineered for all-day comfort, whether you're battling supervillains or stopping a neighborhood mugger. High-density cold-cure foam engineered for long hours of comfort. Deliberately formulated to be medium-firm for even weight distribution and maximum pressure relief. With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution, while leaving plenty of room for natural movement, or even sitting cross-legged. Moves up, down, in, and out to tuck neatly into the natural 20-45° curvature of your lower back. A lattice of living hinges intelligently flexes to your back as you shift from one posture to another.

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