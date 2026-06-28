Posted in: Atlus, Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: Omocat, persona

SEGA & Atlus Team With Omocat For Persona 30th Items

SEGA and Atlus have teamed up with LA-based Omocat to create special items to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Persona series.

Article Summary SEGA and Atlus partner with Omocat on a Persona 30th Anniversary collection celebrating the hit JRPG series.

The Persona x Omocat line includes hoodies, T-shirts, outerwear, accessories, skate decks, and plushies.

Sales begin July 1, 2026, at 5 PM PT through the Omocat shop, with the full Persona collection sold online.

Limited Persona 30th Anniversary items will also be available at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles, July 2-5.

SEGA and Atlus announced a new partnership with LA-based art studio Omocat to create a special item representing the Persona series. The franchise is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year with several different items, activations, and more coming to mark the occasion. One of these is this brand-new hoodie, which features characters from all five of the mainline games staring intently at whoever dares to look at your back and doubt your heart. The hoodie will be made available as part of a bigger line of items that have yet to be revealed, dropping into their shop starting on July 1, 2026, at 5 pm PT. The full collection will be available for purchase online, but will also have limited items available at Anime Expo 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2-5, 2026.

Persona Celebrates 30 Years With Omocat

Inspired by the love for their favorite characters across the iconic Persona franchise, the artists at Omocat made it their mission to capture each game's effortlessly cool vibe through the studio's own trademark flair for color and fun. The all-encompassing Persona 30th Anniversary x Omocat collection, which includes t-shirts, outerwear, accessories, skate decks, and even plushies, was made with the diehard fans of the most stylish JRPG of all time in mind.

About Omocat

Omocat is a Los Angeles-based indie art studio founded in 2014. The company is made up of a small, but growing, group of friends and creatives that work on OMOCAT's various projects together. In 2020, Omocat released the hit indie video game, OMORI, gaining recognition as an indie game studio. Additionally, OMOCAT is an apparel and merchandise brand that creates quality goods with their own artistic flair. As a team of avid collectors and fanatics with a wide range of interests in art, fashion, music, animation, 3D figures, trading card games, and video games, Omocat, LLC. strives to create thoughtful products the team would want to own themselves. Simply put, we make what we love!

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