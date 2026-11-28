Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Little Lion Entertainment

SEGA Partners With Little Lion On IRL Sonic The Hedgehog Karting

SEGA and Little Lion Entertainment have announced a new partnership to create a real-life Sonic the Hedgehog karting experience

Article Summary SEGA and Little Lion Entertainment are teaming up on a real-life Sonic The Hedgehog karting experience.

The Sonic The Hedgehog attraction will mix physical karts, projection tech, real-time tracking, and gameplay.

Players will race through reactive digital worlds and compete directly with Sonic characters and other drivers.

Little Lion says the Sonic The Hedgehog karting experience likely won't launch until late 2027 at the earliest.

Little Lion Entertainment announced a new partnership with SEGA, as they will work together to create a real-life Sonic the Hedgehog karting experience. Taking a page out of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, the two will combine physical karts, projection technology, real-time tracking, and interactive gameplay into a single experience that will have attendees racing against characters in the most realistic way possible. You can read more details from some of the press releases they sent out below, as we probably won't see this be activated until late 2027 at the earliest.

Race Sonic The Hedgehog in a New Karting Experience

Developed by Little Lion Entertainment in partnership with SEGA, the experience will transform the traditional idea of karting into a fully interactive, arena-scale gaming adventure. Players won't simply race around a track – they'll race through spectacular digital worlds that react, change and come alive around them in real time. Combining physical karts with projection technology, real-time tracking, interactive gameplay and spectacular production, the attraction will blur the boundaries between video games and real-world racing. Every race becomes a game, with players competing head-to-head and interacting directly with each other and the world around them.

The announcement marks another major milestone in Little Lion Entertainment's ambitious growth journey. Following the phenomenal success of Pac-Man Live, Alien Invasion, and others, the company continues to redefine immersive entertainment by bringing globally recognized gaming brands to life as unforgettable real-world experiences. The all-new Arcade Arena London is a purpose-built venue where multiple world-class attractions operate simultaneously at full arena scale. As a flexible platform capable of hosting an ever-evolving line-up of theatrical gaming experiences, it represents the next generation of location-based entertainment. Little Lion will soon announce the locations of its next two Flagship cities.

The new Sonic karting experience builds on Little Lion Entertainment's work in combining physical gameplay with digital environments. Using technology developed through its existing karting attractions alongside an entirely new generation of interactive features, Little Lion and SEGA will create an experience unlike anything currently available in the karting or location-based entertainment market. The partnership further strengthens Little Lion Entertainment's position as the global leader in the emerging category of Live Video Game Attractions. From pioneering The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience, to launching Chaos Karts, developing the industry-first Pac-Man Live Experience alongside Bandai Namco Entertainment, and now partnering with SEGA, the company continues to push the boundaries of how audiences engage with the world's greatest entertainment brands.

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