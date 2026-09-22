Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Halloween, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: DPI Merch

SEGA Reveals New Sonic The Hedgehog Halloween Collection

SEGA has several new Sonic The Hedgehog items up for sale with clothing, pins, and more as part of their new Halloween Collection

Article Summary SEGA and DPI Merch launch a new Sonic The Hedgehog Halloween Collection with spooky apparel, pins, and a tote bag.

The Sonic Trick or Treat Crewneck features Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and themed sleeve art on a soft recycled fleece.

The Scary Fast glow-in-the-dark Sonic The Hedgehog tee delivers standout Halloween style in a soft cotton fit.

A Sonic Halloween pin set and roomy tote bag round out the collection, both available now through the SEGA shop.

SEGA has teamed up with DPI Merch to create several new Sonic the Hedgehog items for Halloween. As you can see here, they have created a lineup of clothing, pins, and a tote bag, all of which have a bit of a spooky theme, for you to look cool and snag treats during Halloween. We have more details on all of them below, as they're now available on their merch shop.

Sonic The Hedgehog Halloween Collection

Sonic Trick or Treat Crewneck

Embrace the dark side of speed this Halloween with the Sonic the Hedgehog Trick or Treat Crewneck. Built on a sleek black background, the front artwork stars a stitched-up, green-hued Frankenstein-style Shadow the Hedgehog alongside Dr. Eggman as a mad scientist, anchored by bold "Spooky Season" text and Japanese character accents. The details continue down both arms—the left sleeve features stacked graphic panels of Amy, Tails, and Knuckles as vampires, while the right sleeve showcases bold Japanese katakana text for "Chaos Control." Crafted from a soft, GRS-certified recycled fleece blend with a cozy brushed interior, it offers premium warmth for cool, spooky-season nights.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Scary Fast! Glow in the Dark Tee

Leave your competition in the dust day or night! This high-speed tee features special glow-in-the-dark center-front printing that charges up to light up when the sun goes down. Tailored from premium Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, it delivers exceptional softness, durability, and a lightweight retail fit perfect for everyday wear.

Sonic the Hedgehog Halloween Pin Set

Celebrate spooky season with the Sonic the Hedgehog Halloween Pin Set. This premium 3-piece collectible set reimagines Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles in eerie Halloween costumes, complete with bold enamel finishes and intricate linework. Packaged in a display-ready window box, it's the ultimate seasonal addition to any fan's jacket, backpack, or pin collection.

Halloween Tote Bag

Haul your Halloween loot in spooky, high-speed style with the Sonic the Hedgehog Halloween Tote Bag. Designed with vivid full-bleed artwork, this seasonal collectible features a ghostly, zombie-inspired Sonic popping out from behind a gravestone inscribed with "GONE FAST," set against a glowing purple moon, fluttering bats, and eerie jack-o'-lanterns. Crafted from durable 100% polyester with sturdy cotton webbing handles, this spacious 2.6-gallon tote is built to carry up to 44 pounds—making it the ultimate accessory for trick-or-treating, conventions, or everyday spooky season runs.

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